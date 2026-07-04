Pakistan premier visits Türkiye to boost ties

ANKARA

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in Türkiye on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s invitation, as the two countries seek to strengthen their strategic partnership.

Erdoğan held talks with Sharif in Istanbul, following an official ceremony at Vahdettin Mansion.

The meeting between Erdoğan and Sharif lasted around one hour.

The two leaders later proceeded to a working lunch between delegations.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said he welcomed Sharif in Istanbul, describing Pakistan as a “friendly and brotherly” country.

Bolat said relations between Türkiye and Pakistan were based on deep-rooted brotherhood, mutual trust, and common goals.

“We continue our efforts to further advance our relations in every field, especially trade, investment and economic cooperation,” he said on social media.

Bolat said Türkiye was determined to strengthen unity and solidarity with Pakistan and to add new achievements to the two countries’ strategic partnership.

He also said he hoped the visit would further deepen the longstanding friendship and brotherly ties between the two countries.

In a separate development yesterday, Erdoğan held a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Türkiye expected next week’s NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara to strengthen unity among allies, the directorate said.