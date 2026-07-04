Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

ANKARA
Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports exceeded $11 billion on a 12-month basis for the first time, the head of the Defense Industries Secretariat has said.

Haluk Görgün said on social media platform NSosyal that the sector maintained its upward trend in foreign sales, with exports reaching $802.8 million in June.

The June figure marked a 29.6 percent increase from the same month last year, he said.

“Our defense and aerospace exports reached $4.67 billion in the January-June period, up 29.5 percent from the same period last year,” Görgün said.

“Our exports over the last 12 months exceeded the $11 billion level for the first time, crossing an important threshold,” he added.

Görgün said Türkiye would continue to build long-term cooperation with countries around the world through systems proven in the field and a defense ecosystem that is deepening every year.

“I would like to thank all our companies, engineers, technicians and stakeholders who contributed to this success,” he said.

The latest figures follow strong growth in recent years. Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports reached $10.05 billion in 2025, according to the secretariat.

The sector has expanded around indigenous platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles, naval systems, armored vehicles, air defense systems, ammunition and aerospace projects.

More than 3,500 companies now operate in Türkiye’s defense industry, according to the secretariat.

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