Dashcam use surges as traffic disputes, tougher penalties drive demand

ISTANBUL

The growing number of traffic accidents, road disputes and stricter legal penalties has fueled demand for dashboard cameras in Türkiye, with more drivers installing recording systems to document incidents and protect themselves in legal and insurance claims.

Previously used mainly in commercial vehicles, dashcams are increasingly becoming standard equipment for private car owners seeking visual evidence in the event of collisions or confrontations on the road.

Prices vary widely depending on technical specifications, ranging from around 2,000 Turkish Liras ($42) to as much as 20,000 liras ($420).

Legal experts say dashcam footage has become one of the most valuable forms of evidence in court, particularly in traffic accidents where liability is disputed or in criminal cases involving incidents such as road obstruction or aggressive driving. Video recordings can help reconstruct how an incident unfolded and, in some cases, support official accident reports.

Experts also advise motorists to consider more than just price when purchasing a dashcam, emphasizing that technical features such as image quality, recording capacity and reliability are important factors to consider.

Beyond legal proceedings, dashcam footage is increasingly benefiting insurance claims. By providing a clear record of collisions, recordings can accelerate fault assessments, shorten investigations and help insurers resolve disputed damage claims more efficiently.