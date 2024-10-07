Türkiye preparing to hold International Astronautical Congress in 2026

ANKARA
Türkiye’s space and technology bodies are preparing as the southern province of Antalya will host the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in 2026, a senior official has said.

Both the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) have already intensified efforts for this event of great significance scheduled to take place two years later, according to Mehmet Nefes, the director of the Tübitak Space Technologies Research Institute.

“We are currently making preparations. Space missions are extremely niche and critical,” Nefes pointed out.

He further mentioned that qualified human resources are crucial to carry out these missions. Thus, growing interest in space and social consciousness are prerequisites for having sufficient qualified human resources, he added.

He remarked that, in this sense, such international events, together with Teknofest — Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event — pose great significance.

In accordance with this mission, they will also attend the 75th edition of the International Astronautical Congress, slated to take place in Italy’s Milan this year, Nefes pointed out. “There, we will have a booth where we can introduce ourselves to global partners, particularly the academic community and space stakeholders,” he added.

Nefes stated that this year has been extremely significant for the country in terms of space research, recalling that two Turkish astronauts, Alper Gezeravcı and Tuva Cihangir Atasever, completed the country’s first and second manned space missions.

Noting that there has been a greater discussion regarding space in society compared to previous years accordingly, Nefes stressed that young people, children and adults showed significant interest in their booths at Adana Teknofest this year.

"We also set up our First Manned Space Mission tent. The examples of items that Tuva and Alper took into and brought from space are presented there. Those who visit that tent can have a firsthand look at them,” he said.

