Türkiye positioned to benefit from shifting geopolitical landscape: HSBC

Türkiye positioned to benefit from shifting geopolitical landscape: HSBC

ISTANBUL
Türkiye positioned to benefit from shifting geopolitical landscape: HSBC

Türkiye’s fundamentals are solid and the country is also positioned to benefit from the shifting geopolitical landscape, HSBC analysts have said in a recent report.

Its strategic location makes it a likely beneficiary from potential reconstruction efforts in regions such as Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, they noted.

“To illustrate the scale of the reconstruction needs: Lebanon’s estimated post-war rebuild could cost around $25 billion, while Syria’s ranges from $400 billion to $1 trillion,” they said, adding that prior to the conflict, Syria represented 15 percent of Türkiye’s cement exports in 2010, a figure that stands at 4 percent today.

They underlined that Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have maintained strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine.

“If a lasting ceasefire is reached, Türkiye could tap into reconstruction projects which the World Bank estimates will cost over $500 billion. This would bode well for construction-related names like cement and steel producers.”

Another key subsector is defense, which is set to benefit from the EU’s significant push to increase defense budgets, HSBC analysts said.

Turkish defense and aerospace exports surged 29 percent in 2024 to $7.1 billion.

“Despite near-term challenges, we believe the core long-term catalyst for Turkish equities remains intact: A strong commitment to conventional economic policy… We see opportunities amid the volatility and remain overweight in Türkiye,” they also said.

“Aviation continues to be one of our favorite sectors in Türkiye in terms of the growth outlook.”

They recalled that Türkiye expects to host 65 million total visitors this year, up from 62.3 million in 2024.

A reopening of some key markets, such as Russia, Ukraine and Israel, would also be a tailwind in terms of direct foreign inbound traffic, they said.

 

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

    Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

  2. CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

    CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

  3. Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

    Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

  4. Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

    Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

  5. French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case

    French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case
Recommended
New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports
Dubai, Greece favored markets abroad for Turkish homebuyers

Dubai, Greece favored markets abroad for Turkish homebuyers
Treasury plans 791 billion liras in domestic borrowing in 3 months

Treasury plans 791 billion liras in domestic borrowing in 3 months
Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany

Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany
US revokes oil, gas company licenses in Venezuela

US revokes oil, gas company licenses in Venezuela
China manufacturing activity grows for 2nd straight month

China manufacturing activity grows for 2nd straight month
WORLD Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

The Kremlin on Monday said that President Vladimir Putin was still "open" to speaking to Donald Trump after the U.S. president said he was "very angry" with the Russian leader over little progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

ECONOMY New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imported cars and vehicle parts will impact exports from Turkish vehicle parts companies, according to a representative of the industry.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿