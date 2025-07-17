Türkiye played key role in Syria ceasefire: Sources

ANKARA

Türkiye’s active diplomacy, spearheaded by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın, has been instrumental in brokering a ceasefire in Syria’s Sweida province, ending heavy clashes between Syrian and Druze forces amid Israeli military intervention, Turkish security sources have said.

“During the two-day clashes in the region, Türkiye displayed a resolute stance, exerted every effort to maintain calm between the parties and played a key role in securing a ceasefire, while standing with the Damascus administration,” the security forces said on July 17.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 17 said a ceasefire in Syria was "obtained by force."

"It is a ceasefire obtained by force. Not by demands, not by pleas, by force," he said in a statement. Government troops began their pull-out from Sweida in southern Syria on July 16 evening.

The Syrian government and local Druze officials have agreed to silence the weapons and de-escalate following intense diplomatic efforts carried out by the international community, particularly Türkiye and the United States.

Fidan, who was in New York for U.N.-led Cyprus talks, and Kalın in Ankara have orchestrated Turkish diplomatic and intelligence activities through active dialogue with their counterparts while updating President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the developments.

According to the sources, Kalın engaged with his counterparts in the United States, Syria and Israel while also contacting Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Shara. In his exchanges, along with the incidents in Sweida, Kalın also raised the disruptive Israeli military attacks on Syrian targets in Damascus.

The MİT chief was also in constant contact with U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, who is also serving as Washington’s special envoy for Syria.

In the meantime, MİT officials also approached Velid Canbolat, the leader of the Druze community, to end the clashes and establish stability in the region.

Fidan, for his part, exchanged phone conversations with Syrian Foreign Minister Esad Hassan Sheybani, Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Farhan al-Suud. He was also in close contact with Barrack.

According to the sources, all these engagements by Fidan and Kalın played a key role in reaching a truce in the region. “Türkiye has made every effort to eliminate any risks to the territorial integrity, unity, stability and security of its southern neighbor, Syria, and has ensured a ceasefire between the parties,” they stated.

Türkiye, Syria defense cooperation

In the meantime, sources from the Defense Ministry have also condemned the Israeli attacks against Syrian official premises, including Chief of General Staff, in Damascus.

The sources said Türkiye is closely following the recent clashes in southern Syria and the integration process of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian national army in the context of protecting Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity.

“Israeli aerial attacks on Syria are endangering efforts for regional peace and stability. They constitute an act of provocation targeting Syria’s unity,” the sources said, calling on Israel to put an end to its acts that violate international law.

“We have already made clear that we would do our best in strengthening Syria’s defense capacity and supporting its anti-terror struggle should they request."