Türkiye played key role in Syria ceasefire: Sources

Türkiye played key role in Syria ceasefire: Sources

ANKARA
Türkiye played key role in Syria ceasefire: Sources

Türkiye’s active diplomacy, spearheaded by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın, has been instrumental in brokering a ceasefire in Syria’s Sweida province, ending heavy clashes between Syrian and Druze forces amid Israeli military intervention, Turkish security sources have said.

“During the two-day clashes in the region, Türkiye displayed a resolute stance, exerted every effort to maintain calm between the parties and played a key role in securing a ceasefire, while standing with the Damascus administration,” the security forces said on July 17.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 17 said a ceasefire in Syria was "obtained by force."

"It is a ceasefire obtained by force. Not by demands, not by pleas, by force," he said in a statement. Government troops began their pull-out from Sweida in southern Syria on July 16 evening.

The Syrian government and local Druze officials have agreed to silence the weapons and de-escalate following intense diplomatic efforts carried out by the international community, particularly Türkiye and the United States.

Fidan, who was in New York for U.N.-led Cyprus talks, and Kalın in Ankara have orchestrated Turkish diplomatic and intelligence activities through active dialogue with their counterparts while updating President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the developments.

According to the sources, Kalın engaged with his counterparts in the United States, Syria and Israel while also contacting Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Shara. In his exchanges, along with the incidents in Sweida, Kalın also raised the disruptive Israeli military attacks on Syrian targets in Damascus.

 

The MİT chief was also in constant contact with U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, who is also serving as Washington’s special envoy for Syria.

In the meantime, MİT officials also approached Velid Canbolat, the leader of the Druze community, to end the clashes and establish stability in the region.

Fidan, for his part, exchanged phone conversations with Syrian Foreign Minister Esad Hassan Sheybani, Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Farhan al-Suud. He was also in close contact with Barrack.

According to the sources, all these engagements by Fidan and Kalın played a key role in reaching a truce in the region. “Türkiye has made every effort to eliminate any risks to the territorial integrity, unity, stability and security of its southern neighbor, Syria, and has ensured a ceasefire between the parties,” they stated.

Türkiye, Syria defense cooperation

In the meantime, sources from the Defense Ministry have also condemned the Israeli attacks against Syrian official premises, including Chief of General Staff, in Damascus.

The sources said Türkiye is closely following the recent clashes in southern Syria and the integration process of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian national army in the context of protecting Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity.

“Israeli aerial attacks on Syria are endangering efforts for regional peace and stability. They constitute an act of provocation targeting Syria’s unity,” the sources said, calling on Israel to put an end to its acts that violate international law.

“We have already made clear that we would do our best in strengthening Syria’s defense capacity and supporting its anti-terror struggle should they request."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

    Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

  2. Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

    Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

  3. Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

    Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

  4. Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

    Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

  5. Zelensky appoints new prime minister

    Zelensky appoints new prime minister
Recommended
Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says
DEM Party delegation meets CHP leader over peace bid

DEM Party delegation meets CHP leader over peace bid
Pope Leo says hopes to visit Türkiye in months ahead

Pope Leo says hopes to visit Türkiye in months ahead
Erdoğan holds talks with Sharaa after Syria ceasefire

Erdoğan holds talks with Sharaa after Syria ceasefire
Bolu court concludes 10-day hearing for hotel blaze

Bolu court concludes 10-day hearing for hotel blaze
Erdoğan vows deeper ties with South Korea

Erdoğan vows deeper ties with South Korea
WORLD Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media reported Israeli strikes near the Syrian city of Sweida on the night of July 17, the first attack on the area after Syrian government forces withdrew following clashes with local fighters.
ECONOMY House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales in Türkiye soared 35.8 percent year-on-year in June, reflecting strong demand across the country, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on July 17.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿