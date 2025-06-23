Türkiye opposes all attacks on Iran, regardless of origin: Erdoğan

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared that Türkiye firmly opposes any attacks on Iran’s sovereignty and stability, regardless of their source, in response to the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear sites in support of Israel’s military campaign.

“We categorically reject and express our reaction in clear terms to any attacks, no matter where they come from, against Iran’s sovereignty and our region’s security,” Erdoğan said during an event in Ankara on June 23.

Erdoğan’s statement followed an unprecedented military attack by the U.S. on three key nuclear facilities of Iran over the weekend, a sophisticated campaign to support Israel’s attacks that aim to destroy the former’s nuclear capacity.

Türkiye has urged that the expansion of the escalation may further risk regional stability and peace in the region, while calling for an immediate stop to the Israeli-Iranian conflict.

Recalling that Türkiye hosted the ministerial committee of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) in Istanbul on June 21 and 22, Erdoğan assured that Türkiye is taking all diplomatic steps to prevent further tension in the region.

“We are exerting intensive efforts to prevent the attacks by Israel and its supporters against our neighbor Iran from spiraling into a greater catastrophe,” he stated.

All the efforts the government is taking aim to protect the interests of 86 million Turkish people from the ongoing violence in the region. He also recalled that it was Türkiye that was the loudest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza by abandoning around $9 billion in trade with this country.

Erdoğan had twice contacted U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in the early days of the conflict, among other regional leaders, to put an end to the attacks by Israel and resume diplomatic talks.

Erdoğan said he will go to the Netherlands on June 24 to attend the NATO leaders’ summit, where President Donald Trump and leaders of other prominent countries will be present.

 ‘New constitution to secure all democratic achievements’

In his other remarks, Erdoğan praised the role the Confederation of Public Servants Trade Unions (Memur-Sen) has been playing for the democratization of Türkiye by standing against coup plotters and stressed that all the achievements to this end should be secured through the new constitution.

“This will be our most significant heritage to the new generations,” Erdoğan said.

