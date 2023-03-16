$3.8 billion recieved in campaign: Fuat Oktay

ISTANBUL
In the “Türkiye, One Heart” campaign launched for the survivors hit by the deadly Feb. 6 quakes, 74 billion Turkish Liras ($3.8 billion) of the pledged 115 billion liras ($6.2 billion) of donations has been received, Vice President Fuat Oktay has announced.

Speaking about the situation in the earthquake zone, Oktay said some 1,805,842 buildings were inspected in the earthquake zone, while 653,000 houses were identified as heavily damaged, collapsed, or moderately damaged.

He stated that 20 percent of the rubble has been removed.

He also announced that within the scope of another aid provided by the Interior Ministry, the household support payment of 10,000 liras ($526) was deposited into the accounts of 1,376,947 quake survivor families.

So far, 6,946 people have been placed in houses registered within the scope of the housing campaign called “Let My House be Your Home,” he added.

