Türkiye 'neutralizes' nearly 200 PKK members after Ankara attack

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nearly 200 PKK members after Ankara attack

ANKARA
Türkiye neutralizes nearly 200 PKK members after Ankara attack

Nearly 200 PKK members have been "neutralized" in airstrikes following a deadly terror attack in Ankara last week, defense sources said on Oct. 31.

According to sources, Turkish airstrikes targeted PKK targets in northern Iraq and Syria, hitting caves, shelters and warehouses used by high-ranking members.

In total, 198 PKK members were reported "neutralized" over the past week, bringing the total to 2,419 since the beginning of the year.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the individuals in question surrendered, killed, or captured. PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Additionally, three PKK members who fled their hideouts in northern Iraq surrendered to a border post in neighboring Şırnak, increasing the number of surrenders to 86 for the year.

"The fight of our Turkish Armed Forces against terrorism will continue with determination until bloodthirsty terrorists cease to be a threat to our country and region," the sources told local media.

Their remarks followed the Oct. 23 attack by PKK on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) premises in Ankara, which killed five people and injured over 20 others.

Armed with assault rifles, the assailants arrived at the TUSAŞ premises on the outskirts of the capital in a taxi they commandeered after killing its driver. They then set off explosives and opened fire at the facility.

attacks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

    Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

  2. Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

    Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

  3. PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

    PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

  4. Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

    Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

  5. Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations

    Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Recommended
Türkiye calls for fresh perspective on EU relations

Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Türkiye hails African countries’ steadfast stance on Palestinian issue: Erdoğan

Türkiye hails African countries’ steadfast stance on Palestinian issue: Erdoğan
Fire on cargo ship on Marmara Sea kills two

Fire on cargo ship on Marmara Sea kills two
İzmir remembers victims of devastating earthquake in 2020

İzmir remembers victims of devastating earthquake in 2020
Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place
Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza
WORLD Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

A Russian bombardment of a building in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Oct. 29 killed at least two people and wounded 34, the local governor said.

ECONOMY Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

The number of mobile phone subscribers in Türkiye is expected to reach 99.7 million in 2027, surpassing the population of 179 countries, according to projections by the government.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿