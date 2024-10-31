Türkiye 'neutralizes' nearly 200 PKK members after Ankara attack

ANKARA

Nearly 200 PKK members have been "neutralized" in airstrikes following a deadly terror attack in Ankara last week, defense sources said on Oct. 31.

According to sources, Turkish airstrikes targeted PKK targets in northern Iraq and Syria, hitting caves, shelters and warehouses used by high-ranking members.

In total, 198 PKK members were reported "neutralized" over the past week, bringing the total to 2,419 since the beginning of the year.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the individuals in question surrendered, killed, or captured. PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Additionally, three PKK members who fled their hideouts in northern Iraq surrendered to a border post in neighboring Şırnak, increasing the number of surrenders to 86 for the year.

"The fight of our Turkish Armed Forces against terrorism will continue with determination until bloodthirsty terrorists cease to be a threat to our country and region," the sources told local media.

Their remarks followed the Oct. 23 attack by PKK on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) premises in Ankara, which killed five people and injured over 20 others.

Armed with assault rifles, the assailants arrived at the TUSAŞ premises on the outskirts of the capital in a taxi they commandeered after killing its driver. They then set off explosives and opened fire at the facility.