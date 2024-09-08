Türkiye 'neutralizes' 16 PKK members in Syria, Iraq

ANKARA

The Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 8 that Turkish forces have "neutralized" 16 PKK members in Syria and Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the individuals in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a written statement, the ministry said 15 of them were "neutralized" in the areas covered by Türkiye's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations.

These operations, launched in 2016 and 2018, are part of Türkiye's three cross-border campaigns against the PKK, with Peace Spring in 2019 being the other.

The remaining PKK member was targeted in northern Iraq's Qandil region, according to the ministry.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union.

The announcement follows last week's operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT), which "neutralized" Metin Dinç, a senior member of PKK's Syrian branch, the YPG.

Dinç had previously been arrested multiple times in Türkiye on terrorism-related charges, security sources told media after the operation.