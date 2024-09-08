Türkiye 'neutralizes' 16 PKK members in Syria, Iraq

Türkiye 'neutralizes' 16 PKK members in Syria, Iraq

ANKARA
Türkiye neutralizes 16 PKK members in Syria, Iraq

The Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 8 that Turkish forces have "neutralized" 16 PKK members in Syria and Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the individuals in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a written statement, the ministry said 15 of them were "neutralized" in the areas covered by Türkiye's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations.

These operations, launched in 2016 and 2018, are part of Türkiye's three cross-border campaigns against the PKK, with Peace Spring in 2019 being the other.

The remaining PKK member was targeted in northern Iraq's Qandil region, according to the ministry.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union.

The announcement follows last week's operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT), which "neutralized" Metin Dinç, a senior member of PKK's Syrian branch, the YPG.

Dinç had previously been arrested multiple times in Türkiye on terrorism-related charges, security sources told media after the operation.

Euphrates Shield Operation, Olive Branch Operation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July
LATEST NEWS

  1. Güler meets Georgian, Azerbaijani counterparts

    Güler meets Georgian, Azerbaijani counterparts

  2. Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

    Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

  3. EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

    EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

  4. Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq

    Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq

  5. EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

    EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief
Recommended
Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq

Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq
Türkiye condemns Israel’s attack on Palestinian tents in Khan Younis

Türkiye condemns Israel’s attack on Palestinian tents in Khan Younis
Restoration of historic Ottoman mansions completed in Istanbul

Restoration of historic Ottoman mansions completed in Istanbul
Hot air balloon tours begin in Göbeklitepe

Hot air balloon tours begin in Göbeklitepe
Scientists develop AI system to monitor athlete health in real time

Scientists develop AI system to monitor athlete health in real time
Demand for rafting on rise in Antalya

Demand for rafting on rise in Antalya
Four soldiers die in vehicle accident, another killed in Iraq

Four soldiers die in vehicle accident, another killed in Iraq
WORLD EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the bloc does not have a unified position on the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Industrial production that plunged 5 percent annually in June declined by 3.9 percent year-on-year in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿