Türkiye, Netherlands celebrate relations with concert at Hierapolis

DENIZLI

The 100th anniversary of the friendship between Türkiye and the Netherlands has been celebrated in the western province of Denizli with a nighttime concert at the 1,800-year-old Hierapolis Ancient Theater in Pamukkale, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The event, organized by the Pamukkale Philharmonic Association with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Dutch Embassy in Ankara and the Denizli Governor’s Office, featured orchestras from both countries.

The concert featured the Royal Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra from the Netherlands and Başkent University’s Orchestra Akademik Başkent. Led by Concertmaster Michael Waterman and conductor Orhun Orhon, with soloists Niek Baar on violin and soprano Fenna Ograjensek, the program saw the performance of various classical pieces.

Despite the rain, the audience enjoyed the performance under umbrellas, appreciating the unique ambiance created by the theater’s nighttime lighting.

Dutch Ambassador to Ankara Joep Wijnands highlighted the strong ties between the Netherlands and Türkiye, noting the celebration of the “Treaty of Friendship” signed in 1924 and celebrating the many other occasions bonding the two countries.

In the Netherlands, where approximately 500,000 immigrants of Turkish origin live, it constitutes one of the most important dimensions of the relations of the two countries.

The nations celebrated the 400th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and the Netherlands in 2012.

In strengthening their bilateral relations, the countries signed a memorandum establishing the Wittenburg Conferences. These conferences, held alternately in each country, serve as a multi-themed consultation mechanism.