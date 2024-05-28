Türkiye, Netherlands celebrate relations with concert at Hierapolis

Türkiye, Netherlands celebrate relations with concert at Hierapolis

DENIZLI
Türkiye, Netherlands celebrate relations with concert at Hierapolis

The 100th anniversary of the friendship between Türkiye and the Netherlands has been celebrated in the western province of Denizli with a nighttime concert at the 1,800-year-old Hierapolis Ancient Theater in Pamukkale, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The event, organized by the Pamukkale Philharmonic Association with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Dutch Embassy in Ankara and the Denizli Governor’s Office, featured orchestras from both countries.

The concert featured the Royal Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra from the Netherlands and Başkent University’s Orchestra Akademik Başkent. Led by Concertmaster Michael Waterman and conductor Orhun Orhon, with soloists Niek Baar on violin and soprano Fenna Ograjensek, the program saw the performance of various classical pieces.

Despite the rain, the audience enjoyed the performance under umbrellas, appreciating the unique ambiance created by the theater’s nighttime lighting.

Dutch Ambassador to Ankara Joep Wijnands highlighted the strong ties between the Netherlands and Türkiye, noting the celebration of the “Treaty of Friendship” signed in 1924 and celebrating the many other occasions bonding the two countries.

In the Netherlands, where approximately 500,000 immigrants of Turkish origin live, it constitutes one of the most important dimensions of the relations of the two countries.

The nations celebrated the 400th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and the Netherlands in 2012.

In strengthening their bilateral relations, the countries signed a memorandum establishing the Wittenburg Conferences. These conferences, held alternately in each country, serve as a multi-themed consultation mechanism.

turkey news,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

    Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

  2. Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

    Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

  3. Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

    Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

  4. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

  5. Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

    Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax
Recommended
Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary
Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks
Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight
Türkiye ceases diplomatic visa deal for Afghans

Türkiye ceases diplomatic visa deal for Afghans
Stray dog draft submitted to parliament: Minister

Stray dog draft submitted to parliament: Minister
Nation marks 571st anniversary of Istanbuls conquest

Nation marks 571st anniversary of Istanbul's conquest
Turkish volleyball team to return in business class: Minister

Turkish volleyball team to return in business class: Minister
WORLD Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Israel has allegedly conducted a nearly decade-long campaign to obstruct the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants against its leaders, according to the Guardian.

ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿