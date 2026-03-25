Türkiye determined to stay away from ring of fire in Mideast: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye is determined to stay away from the armed conflict in the Middle East, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 24, criticizing Israel for waging a war "whose price is paid by the entire world."

In his address after a routing cabinet meeting, Erdoğan evaluated the latest regional developments amid continued war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran and Türkiye’s stance.

“We have not been deceived in any period of our history. And we are not falling into the traps of some circles today as well. We are managing this process by upholding the spirit of brotherhood and neighborhood in a cautious, commonsensical and calm manner. Let me reiterate that we are determined to keep our country out of this circle of fire,” Erdoğan said in televised remarks.

Türkiye was targeted three times by ballistic missiles fired from Iran since the war began on Feb. 28, with all intercepted by the NATO air defense systems. Türkiye has strongly reacted against Iran, but it did not retaliate. Tehran said these missiles targeting Türkiye were not fired by them.

Iran also attacked the energy infrastructure of Gulf countries as well as American bases in the region.

“We never want this war to turn into a war of attrition among the regional countries,” he said, stressing that the war is also causing long-term wounds in the regional people’s hearts and minds.

“Retaliatory actions, particularly against countries in the Gulf, carry such a risk. They will fuel mutual anger, inflame hatred and sow new seeds of discord between brothers. This must not be allowed to happen,” the president urged.

Erdoğan also urged on the further complications of the war should it prolongs. “Particularly, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which observes the transportation of around 20 percent of energy trade, has led to a serious global economic turbulence. A barrel of oil has increased 40 percent since Feb. 28,” he recalled.

Efforts to find a solution to the problem have intensified in accordance with the increased price of the war, Erdoğan suggested, saying, “The last 25 days have shown us that although it is Israel’s war, the price is being paid by the whole world. It is Netanyahu’s war to hold on to power, but it is the eight billion who are suffering.”

“The gang of massacre, led by Netanyahu, must immediately be stopped in the name of regional peace and humanity,” Erdoğan stated.

“Before further destruction, further bloodshed, further animosity, as well as further damage to the global economy, whose compensation will take years, this meaningless and unlawful war should end, the door of dialogue should be opened and result-oriented negotiations should be immediately launched. Israel’s irreconcilable, maximalist and radical attitude mustn’t be allowed to undermine diplomatic solution avenues,” he added.