Türkiye named ‘guest of the year’ at European royal residences assembly

Türkiye named ‘guest of the year’ at European royal residences assembly

ISTANBUL
Türkiye named ‘guest of the year’ at European royal residences assembly

The Presidency of National Palaces has been invited as “guest of the year” to the 25th General Assembly of the European Royal Residences Association, one of Europe’s most prominent cultural heritage networks.

According to an official statement, Türkiye’s unified governance model for palace museums and its extensive restoration framework will be presented at the summit.

Following last year’s gathering in Madrid hosted by Patrimonio Nacional, this year’s meeting is set to take place on April 20–22 at La Venaria Reale.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered at the Palace of Versailles, the association brings together leading palace museum institutions across Europe. Its members include globally renowned sites such as Schönbrunn Palace, the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation Berlin-Brandenburg and Historic Royal Palaces, collectively representing more than 100 palace museums and a broad network of experts.

The invitation was extended by Christophe Leribault on behalf of the association’s board. During the summit, officials will outline the administrative model that consolidates sites such as Topkapı, Yıldız and Edirne palaces under a single structure, emphasizing its contributions to coordination, conservation policy and academic research.

Ongoing restoration initiatives will also be highlighted, including planned museum complexes, modern storage systems and research centers within the Topkapı Palace Darphane complex.

A key focus will be the revival of the Edirne Palace, heavily damaged after the 1877–1878 Ottoman-Russian War. Integrated into the National Palaces framework in 2022, the site is undergoing extensive archaeological excavation and restoration.

The delegation’s Italy program will also include meetings with cultural sector representatives in Milan and technical visits to UNESCO-listed landmarks in Turin, including La Venaria Reale, the Royal Palace of Turin and the Stupinigi Hunting Lodge, to explore avenues for cooperation.

European royal residences assembly, honor guest,

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