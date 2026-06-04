Zero Waste Festival kicks off in Istanbul

Zero Waste Festival kicks off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Zero Waste Festival kicks off in Istanbul

 

The Zero Waste Festival has opened in Istanbul on June 4, bringing together environmental initiatives, renewable energy technologies, circular economy solutions, arts and education at Atatürk Airport.

Organizers expect around one million visitors at the 60,000-square-meter venue, which hosts hundreds of activities focused on energy efficiency, recycling, sustainable living, environmental technologies and artificial intelligence applications. Visitors can join recycling workshops, educational programs, sustainable gastronomy projects and interactive exhibitions promoting environmentally conscious lifestyles.

Held under the patronage of Emine Erdoğan, chair of the United Nations High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, the four-day event is organized by the Zero Waste Foundation and the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry. The festival is part of Istanbul Zero Waste Week and runs until June 7.

The event marks another step in Türkiye’s Zero Waste Movement, launched in 2017 and now recognied internationally. The initiative also helped pave the way for the United Nations’ designation of March 30 as International Day of Zero Waste.

The festival coincides with activities across Istanbul’s 39 districts during Zero Waste Week. According to Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş, more than 1,500 events involving public institutions, municipalities, universities, civil society groups and residents will take place citywide.

Istanbul will also host the Zero Waste Forum, expected to bring together representatives from 183 countries, including more than 120 ministers, over 200 mayors and about 5,000 international guests.

At the opening ceremony, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said energy efficiency and zero waste are two fundamental pillars of the same approach, stressing the importance of responsible resource management. He announced that all electricity used during the festival would come from renewable energy sources and would be verified through the Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin System (YEK-G), making it the world’s first festival powered entirely by certified renewable energy.

Bayraktar said the project supports Türkiye’s goals of improving energy efficiency, reducing waste and strengthening energy independence. Organizers also emphasized the reuse of existing infrastructure at Atatürk Airport instead of building new facilities, helping cut material waste and carbon emissions.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said the city aims to become an international center for zero-waste initiatives and sustainability-focused events, especially for younger generations.

More than 100 artists are showcasing recycling and upcycling projects, while concerts by leading Turkish performers complement the environmental program.

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