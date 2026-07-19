Ousted governor vows to ‘keep pedaling’ after tights controversy

Ousted governor vows to ‘keep pedaling’ after tights controversy

ARDAHAN
Ousted governor vows to ‘keep pedaling’ after tights controversy

Former Governor Mehmet Fatih Çiçekli of Türkiye’s northeastern province of Ardahan has vowed to “keep pedaling” after his removal from office over social media videos of him cycling in sports tights sparked a nationwide debate.

Çiçekli recently drew widespread attention by frequently sharing videos of himself cycling and promoting outdoor sports online. He also organized an Ardahan cycling festival on July 11, noting that around 1,000 people participated, and posted footage of the large groups of cyclists. In other posts, he was seen rowing on Çıldır Lake, describing sports as “a unifying force.”

The governor came under political criticism after main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker İnan Akgün Alp accused him in parliament of behaving like a “TikTok governor.”

Referring to Çiçekli, the MP added, “He walks around in cycling tights with four bodyguards, rides his bicycle all day among citizens. This is not how a governor should act.”

Alp also called on the Interior Ministry to “either remove these governors or send them vine leaves to cover themselves.”

A presidential decree on July 17 replaced Çiçekli with Şehitkamil District Governor Ömer Hilmi Yamlı. The decree did not specify the reason for the dismissal, but it fueled speculation that the controversy surrounding his cycling attire played a role.

Speaking to local media after the decision, Çiçekli defended himself, saying he has long practiced various sports at a near-professional level and that the outfit was simply standard athletic clothing worn during early morning workouts on weekends.

“We do not wear these clothes during office hours or on weekdays. We wear sportswear while doing sports,” he said.

Asked about his dismissal, Çiçekli responded, “It is the decision of our top officials.”

When asked about his future plans, the former governor replied with a brief message: “I will keep pedaling.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 qake victims

Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 qake victims
LATEST NEWS

  1. Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 qake victims

    Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 qake victims

  2. Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

    Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

  3. West African leaders approve Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline

    West African leaders approve Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline

  4. Turkish inflation outlook ticks higher in July survey

    Turkish inflation outlook ticks higher in July survey

  5. In Isareli-occupied West Bank, too much cash breaks economy

    In Isareli-occupied West Bank, too much cash breaks economy
Recommended
Streaming sites face 2 pct tax to save cinemas

Streaming sites face 2 pct tax to save cinemas
Overpriced Bodrum ice cream fined

Overpriced Bodrum ice cream fined
Fidan urges return to US-Iran memorandum

Fidan urges return to US-Iran memorandum
Türkiye condemns Greece over minority school closures

Türkiye condemns Greece over minority school closures
Turkish Cyprus marks 52 years since peace operation

Turkish Cyprus marks 52 years since peace operation
Özel calls on high court to reverse CHP convention ruling

Özel calls on high court to reverse CHP convention ruling
Annual judicial recess begins as major trials await

Annual judicial recess begins as major trials await
WORLD US strikes on Iran expand as Tehran lashes out

US strikes on Iran expand as Tehran lashes out

The United States carried out a ninth consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran early on July 20 after announcing the death of another American service member, while Tehran retaliated against Bahrain and Kuwait and claimed an attack in Syria.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

Türkiye’s external assets recorded $403.7 billion as of the end of May, indicating a decrease of 0.5 percent compared to the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on July 20.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿