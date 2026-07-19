Ousted governor vows to ‘keep pedaling’ after tights controversy

ARDAHAN

Former Governor Mehmet Fatih Çiçekli of Türkiye’s northeastern province of Ardahan has vowed to “keep pedaling” after his removal from office over social media videos of him cycling in sports tights sparked a nationwide debate.

Çiçekli recently drew widespread attention by frequently sharing videos of himself cycling and promoting outdoor sports online. He also organized an Ardahan cycling festival on July 11, noting that around 1,000 people participated, and posted footage of the large groups of cyclists. In other posts, he was seen rowing on Çıldır Lake, describing sports as “a unifying force.”

The governor came under political criticism after main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker İnan Akgün Alp accused him in parliament of behaving like a “TikTok governor.”

Referring to Çiçekli, the MP added, “He walks around in cycling tights with four bodyguards, rides his bicycle all day among citizens. This is not how a governor should act.”

Alp also called on the Interior Ministry to “either remove these governors or send them vine leaves to cover themselves.”

A presidential decree on July 17 replaced Çiçekli with Şehitkamil District Governor Ömer Hilmi Yamlı. The decree did not specify the reason for the dismissal, but it fueled speculation that the controversy surrounding his cycling attire played a role.

Speaking to local media after the decision, Çiçekli defended himself, saying he has long practiced various sports at a near-professional level and that the outfit was simply standard athletic clothing worn during early morning workouts on weekends.

“We do not wear these clothes during office hours or on weekdays. We wear sportswear while doing sports,” he said.

Asked about his dismissal, Çiçekli responded, “It is the decision of our top officials.”

When asked about his future plans, the former governor replied with a brief message: “I will keep pedaling.”