Ancient Syriac church reopens in Mardin after 50 years

Ancient Syriac church reopens in Mardin after 50 years

MARDİN
Ancient Syriac church reopens in Mardin after 50 years

Silent for half a century, the 1,600-year-old Mor Kuryakos Church in the southeastern province of Mardin has officially reopened for worship following a massive, multi-year restoration.

Hundreds of Syriac Christians from across Türkiye and Europe gathered in Midyat’s Bağlarbaşı neighborhood for the inaugural mass, as clergy entered the church to traditional prayers.

High-ranking clergy, including Turabdin and Mor Gabriel Monastery Metropolitan Mor Timotheos Samuel Aktaş, led the four-hour service that coincided with Mor Kuryakos Day. Mor Gevargis Gauriye, the metropolitan of Belgium, France and Luxembourg, also presided over the gathering.

Clergy members officially reconsecrated the historical structure following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, reading passages from the Bible and burning incense. Attendees later partook in a communal meal, while a girls’ choir performed Syriac hymns. Officials also presented plaques honoring individuals who contributed to the extensive renovation process.

The recent overhaul marked the second phase of a broader project targeting the building’s interior, following an initial focus on the church’s perimeter. “People flocked here from European countries, including Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as locals from Bağlarbaşı. Today is a day of great joy for us and the entire region. We hope the site opens to tourism soon to contribute to the local economy,” Midyat Syriac Churches Foundation head Yusuf Türker said.

Meanwhile, Midyat Churches Priest İshak Ergün recalled the deep despair the local community felt half a century ago. “When Syriacs left here 50 years ago, they never thought they would return. Gathering here today for the commemoration of Saint Mor Kuryakos is a highly significant event that makes us extremely joyful,” Ergün expressed.

Mardin is known for its diverse religious demographics and serves as the primary hub for Türkiye’s Syriac Orthodox community. The city houses numerous Muslim and Christian religious landmarks standing in close proximity, frequently hosting diaspora members visiting their ancestral lands in the region.

Ongoing preservation efforts continue to draw financial and logistical backing from both local authorities and international groups aiming to sustain these historical structures for future generations.

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