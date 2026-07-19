Erdoğan appoints new envoy to Council of Europe

Erdoğan appoints new envoy to Council of Europe

ANKARA
Erdoğan appoints new envoy to Council of Europe

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed a new permanent representative to the Council of Europe and approved a series of senior personnel changes across government institutions, according to decisions published in the Official Gazette on July 18.

Raziye Bilge Koçyiğit was named Türkiye’s permanent representative to the Council of Europe. She previously served as head of the Foreign Ministry’s General Directorate of Foreign Policy Planning and Coordination.

The reshuffle also included changes in Türkiye’s diplomatic corps. Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmet Demirok was recalled to Ankara, while Şener Cebeci was appointed as the country’s new ambassador to Ashgabat.

Separately, Ardahan Governor Mehmet Fatih Çiçekli was dismissed from his post. Ömer Hilmi Yamlı was appointed to replace him.

The decisions also brought sweeping changes to the Interior Ministry’s Directorate General of Migration Management.

General Directorate of Integration and Communication head Yaşar Aksanyar, General Directorate of Border Management head Ozan Gazel, General Directorate of International Protection head Bayram Yalınsu and General Directorate of Foreigners head Fatih Ayna were removed from their positions.

Ahmet Dalkıran, Mehmet Yüzer, Mustafa Güney and Özge Kaplan were appointed to lead those departments, respectively.

Foreign Ministry ,

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