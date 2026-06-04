Ministry investigates bot-driven resale of Schengen visa appointments

Ministry investigates bot-driven resale of Schengen visa appointments

ANKARA
Ministry investigates bot-driven resale of Schengen visa appointments

 

The Trade Ministry has launched an investigation into allegations that Schengen visa appointment slots are being systematically collected via automated bot software and resold for profit, amid growing complaints over access to visa booking systems.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat confirmed that seven companies are currently under review over claims that they used bot-based systems to unlawfully capture Schengen visa appointment slots and sell them to applicants at inflated prices.

According to Bolat’s statement, the allegations include the unauthorized aggregation of appointment availability through automated tools, as well as off-the-record transactions conducted via IBAN transfers without formal invoicing. He noted that the findings and related claims have been forwarded to both the Treasury and Finance Ministry and the Foreign Ministry for further examination.

Bolat also revealed that over the past five years, authorities have received 143 complaints via the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER) and 10 applications through e-Government channels concerning intermediary companies operating in the visa facilitation sector. He added that additional regulatory measures are being evaluated in coordination with relevant institutions.

The controversy comes amid persistent difficulties in securing Schengen visa appointments, particularly during peak travel seasons, when demand sharply exceeds availability. As a result, many applicants reportedly turn to intermediary firms, often paying additional service fees to secure earlier appointment dates.

Critics argue that the current system lacks sufficient consumer protection safeguards, particularly regarding pricing transparency, refund policies and disclosure obligations for visa facilitation services.

Firuz Bağlıkaya, President of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), said applicants are increasingly excluded before they can even enter the system. “Limited and irregularly released appointments are being blocked by bots,” he said. “Slots are opened at midnight, on holidays, on Sundays. They are then resold for 300, 500 and in urgent cases up to 1,000 euros.”

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan highlights Rohingya plight during Bangladesh visit

Fidan highlights Rohingya plight during Bangladesh visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan highlights Rohingya plight during Bangladesh visit

    Fidan highlights Rohingya plight during Bangladesh visit

  2. Turkish First Lady calls zero waste key to climate action

    Turkish First Lady calls zero waste key to climate action

  3. Trade minister urges rules-based trade system at OECD meeting

    Trade minister urges rules-based trade system at OECD meeting

  4. Black Sea attack kills one on Turkish fishing boat

    Black Sea attack kills one on Turkish fishing boat

  5. US, Iran trade strikes despite visas for World Cup footballers

    US, Iran trade strikes despite visas for World Cup footballers
Recommended
Fidan highlights Rohingya plight during Bangladesh visit

Fidan highlights Rohingya plight during Bangladesh visit
Turkish First Lady calls zero waste key to climate action

Turkish First Lady calls zero waste key to climate action
Black Sea attack kills one on Turkish fishing boat

Black Sea attack kills one on Turkish fishing boat
Court issues 53 life sentences in 2013 Reyhanlı terror attack case

Court issues 53 life sentences in 2013 Reyhanlı terror attack case
Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta

Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta
Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP board meets again amid reconciliation talks

Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP board meets again amid reconciliation talks
Turkish Navy holds large-scale drill with 125 vessels

Turkish Navy holds large-scale drill with 125 vessels
WORLD US, Iran trade strikes despite visas for World Cup footballers

US, Iran trade strikes despite visas for World Cup footballers

New attacks in the Middle East on Friday threatened to unravel an already fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire, even as American officials confirmed that Tehran's football players had received visas for the World Cup.
ECONOMY Trade minister urges rules-based trade system at OECD meeting

Trade minister urges rules-based trade system at OECD meeting

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has called for the protection of a rules-based multilateral trade system, warning against rising protectionist measures in global trade.
SPORTS Türkiyes national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national football team began their World Cup preparations Wednesday with their first training session at the Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
﻿