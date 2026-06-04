Ministry investigates bot-driven resale of Schengen visa appointments

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has launched an investigation into allegations that Schengen visa appointment slots are being systematically collected via automated bot software and resold for profit, amid growing complaints over access to visa booking systems.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat confirmed that seven companies are currently under review over claims that they used bot-based systems to unlawfully capture Schengen visa appointment slots and sell them to applicants at inflated prices.

According to Bolat’s statement, the allegations include the unauthorized aggregation of appointment availability through automated tools, as well as off-the-record transactions conducted via IBAN transfers without formal invoicing. He noted that the findings and related claims have been forwarded to both the Treasury and Finance Ministry and the Foreign Ministry for further examination.

Bolat also revealed that over the past five years, authorities have received 143 complaints via the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER) and 10 applications through e-Government channels concerning intermediary companies operating in the visa facilitation sector. He added that additional regulatory measures are being evaluated in coordination with relevant institutions.

The controversy comes amid persistent difficulties in securing Schengen visa appointments, particularly during peak travel seasons, when demand sharply exceeds availability. As a result, many applicants reportedly turn to intermediary firms, often paying additional service fees to secure earlier appointment dates.

Critics argue that the current system lacks sufficient consumer protection safeguards, particularly regarding pricing transparency, refund policies and disclosure obligations for visa facilitation services.

Firuz Bağlıkaya, President of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), said applicants are increasingly excluded before they can even enter the system. “Limited and irregularly released appointments are being blocked by bots,” he said. “Slots are opened at midnight, on holidays, on Sundays. They are then resold for 300, 500 and in urgent cases up to 1,000 euros.”