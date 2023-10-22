Türkiye 'must step into Gaza conflict,' says Bahçeli

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said if a ceasefire isn't reached in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Türkiye should be prepared to intervene.

"If a ceasefire cannot be achieved within 24 hours, if the attacks do not stop, if bombs continue to be dropped on the oppressed, I openly share with my nation that Türkiye must quickly step in and do whatever is required by its historical, humanitarian and religious responsibilities," Bahçeli wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Oct. 21 around 7:30 p.m.

The international community is "watching the serial and continuous murders in Gaza like watching a horror movie," he said.

Bahçeli criticized the United Nations, accusing the organization of "having its decision-making and sanctioning bodies stuck," while also deeming the recent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the subject as inefficient.

The MHP leader called for tangible actions alongside mere condemnation messages.

"It is our legacy from our ancestors to undertake the mission of protecting Gaza," he wrote. "The Turkish Republic is ready to make Gaza a city of happy children and an Islamic town where our brothers will live in peace and security."

Felicity Party leader Temel Karamollaoğlu and Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu, formerly parts of the opposition Nation Alliance and now parliamentary partners, expressed their support for Bahçeli's statement through social media posts.