Türkiye 'must step into Gaza conflict,' says Bahçeli

Türkiye 'must step into Gaza conflict,' says Bahçeli

ANKARA
Türkiye must step into Gaza conflict, says Bahçeli

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said if a ceasefire isn't reached in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Türkiye should be prepared to intervene.

"If a ceasefire cannot be achieved within 24 hours, if the attacks do not stop, if bombs continue to be dropped on the oppressed, I openly share with my nation that Türkiye must quickly step in and do whatever is required by its historical, humanitarian and religious responsibilities," Bahçeli wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Oct. 21 around 7:30 p.m.

The international community is "watching the serial and continuous murders in Gaza like watching a horror movie," he said.

Bahçeli criticized the United Nations, accusing the organization of "having its decision-making and sanctioning bodies stuck," while also deeming the recent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the subject as inefficient.

The MHP leader called for tangible actions alongside mere condemnation messages.

"It is our legacy from our ancestors to undertake the mission of protecting Gaza," he wrote. "The Turkish Republic is ready to make Gaza a city of happy children and an Islamic town where our brothers will live in peace and security."

Felicity Party leader Temel Karamollaoğlu and Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu, formerly parts of the opposition Nation Alliance and now parliamentary partners, expressed their support for Bahçeli's statement through social media posts.

Bahceli,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky

Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky

    Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky

  2. Former HDN columnist Burak Bekdil passes away

    Former HDN columnist Burak Bekdil passes away

  3. Türkiye 'must step into Gaza conflict,' says Bahçeli

    Türkiye 'must step into Gaza conflict,' says Bahçeli

  4. Saudi includes Türkiye in e-visa program

    Saudi includes Türkiye in e-visa program

  5. Turkish surgeon’s sternum method gets recognition

    Turkish surgeon’s sternum method gets recognition
Recommended
Özel confident of victory in CHP leadership race

Özel confident of victory in CHP leadership race
İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’

İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’
CHP slams government over the deployment of foreign troops

CHP slams government over the deployment of foreign troops
CHP leader warns party dissent ahead of main congress

CHP leader warns party dissent ahead of main congress
YSP rebrands as HEDEP

YSP rebrands as HEDEP
CHPs Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls

CHP's Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls
WORLD Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

Beijing and Manila traded blame on Sunday for two collisions between Chinese vessels and Philippine boats on a resupply mission to Filipino troops on a remote outpost in the disputed South China Sea.
ECONOMY US inflation is still too high, says Fed chair

US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

U.S. inflation is "still too high" despite a recent slowdown, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Oct. 19, leaving the door open for a new interest rate hike.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.