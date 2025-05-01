Türkiye moves toward sustainable fishing, report shows

SİNOP

Türkiye is taking significant steps toward ensuring sustainable fishing, as a new parliamentary report prepared with input from scientists, sector representatives and public officials offers a hopeful outlook for the future of fisheries and aquaculture in the country.

The report has been welcomed by the academic community for its comprehensive and science-based approach, as it addresses the challenges facing the sector and proposes a wide range of solutions.

Submitted to the parliament by the parliamentary research commission on fisheries and aquatic products, the 407-page report puts forward a series of recommendations aimed at preserving fish stocks and promoting responsible fishing practices for future generations.

Among the key proposals are introducing fishing quotas for certain species such as anchovy, bonito and horse mackerel and revising the fishing seasons and bans based on regional characteristics.

Encouraging Turkish fishers to operate in international waters to relieve pressure on domestic seas and increasing inspections to address the issue of marine mucilage are other significant recommendations.

The report also underlines the importance of expanding aquaculture by developing new production areas to sustain the growth of the sector.

Professor Dr. Osman Samsun, head of the Fishing Technology Department at Sinop University, explained that this was the first time lawmakers thoroughly listened to fisheries stakeholders and compiled such a solution-oriented report.

The commission consulted with 20 scientists, including Samsun himself, greatly broadening the scope of the study.

The expert noted that, as the scientific community, they were pleased with the report’s recommendations, which they believe will contribute significantly to the future of fishing and aquaculture.

According to Samsun, the report is built on four main pillars: Prioritizing scientific evidence, ensuring sustainability for future generations, establishing an environmentally conscious operational system, and improving the welfare and income levels of fishers.

The expert noted that the report also addresses aquaculture and includes key suggestions for the development of alternative species such as sturgeon, large horse mackerel and blue crab.

These recommendations call for government incentives to boost production and increase exports.

Another critical issue highlighted in the report is the condition of fishing shelters, Samsun noted.

As opposed to their current conditions, the report suggests that fishing shelters should be integrated into urban planning and subject to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) processes, in line with European standards.

In a related development, Türkiye exported around 1,178 tons of anchovy worth over $3.1 million to 16 countries in the first quarter of the year. Belgium ranked as the top destination, followed by France and Ukraine.