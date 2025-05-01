Türkiye moves toward sustainable fishing, report shows

Türkiye moves toward sustainable fishing, report shows

SİNOP
Türkiye moves toward sustainable fishing, report shows

Türkiye is taking significant steps toward ensuring sustainable fishing, as a new parliamentary report prepared with input from scientists, sector representatives and public officials offers a hopeful outlook for the future of fisheries and aquaculture in the country.

The report has been welcomed by the academic community for its comprehensive and science-based approach, as it addresses the challenges facing the sector and proposes a wide range of solutions.

Submitted to the parliament by the parliamentary research commission on fisheries and aquatic products, the 407-page report puts forward a series of recommendations aimed at preserving fish stocks and promoting responsible fishing practices for future generations.

Among the key proposals are introducing fishing quotas for certain species such as anchovy, bonito and horse mackerel and revising the fishing seasons and bans based on regional characteristics.

Encouraging Turkish fishers to operate in international waters to relieve pressure on domestic seas and increasing inspections to address the issue of marine mucilage are other significant recommendations.

The report also underlines the importance of expanding aquaculture by developing new production areas to sustain the growth of the sector.

Professor Dr. Osman Samsun, head of the Fishing Technology Department at Sinop University, explained that this was the first time lawmakers thoroughly listened to fisheries stakeholders and compiled such a solution-oriented report.

The commission consulted with 20 scientists, including Samsun himself, greatly broadening the scope of the study.

The expert noted that, as the scientific community, they were pleased with the report’s recommendations, which they believe will contribute significantly to the future of fishing and aquaculture.

According to Samsun, the report is built on four main pillars: Prioritizing scientific evidence, ensuring sustainability for future generations, establishing an environmentally conscious operational system, and improving the welfare and income levels of fishers.

The expert noted that the report also addresses aquaculture and includes key suggestions for the development of alternative species such as sturgeon, large horse mackerel and blue crab.

These recommendations call for government incentives to boost production and increase exports.

Another critical issue highlighted in the report is the condition of fishing shelters, Samsun noted.

As opposed to their current conditions, the report suggests that fishing shelters should be integrated into urban planning and subject to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) processes, in line with European standards.

In a related development, Türkiye exported around 1,178 tons of anchovy worth over $3.1 million to 16 countries in the first quarter of the year. Belgium ranked as the top destination, followed by France and Ukraine.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

    Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

  2. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  3. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  4. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin
Recommended
Erzurum works to establish Gallipoli-like historical site on eastern front

Erzurum works to establish Gallipoli-like historical site on eastern front
Project tracks underwater noise levels in Eastern Black Sea

Project tracks underwater noise levels in Eastern Black Sea
Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship

Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship
Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project

Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project
Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player

Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player
Greek FM visits historic Istanbul seminary in push for reopening

Greek FM visits historic Istanbul seminary in push for reopening
Istanbul’s quake risk spurs demand for safer housing

Istanbul’s quake risk spurs demand for safer housing
WORLD Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Millions of Australians voted Saturday in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿