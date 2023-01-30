Türkiye may favor Finland’s NATO bid

Türkiye may favor Finland’s NATO bid

ANKARA
Türkiye may favor Finland’s NATO bid

Türkiye may respond “differently” to Finland’s NATO bid, which will “shock” Sweden, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 29.

“We may respond differently to Finland if necessary. Sweden would be shocked when we respond differently to Finland. But Finland should not make the same mistake,” Erdoğan said at a meeting in the northwestern province of Bilecik.

Ankara sent a list of 120 “terrorists” to Sweden for extradition, Erdoğan said, adding that the Nordic country must extradite these people to Türkiye in order to join NATO.

Finland and Sweden won formal support for their plans at a historic NATO summit in June. Their bids were then swiftly ratified by 28 of NATO’s 30 member states, highlighting the urgency of the issue in the face of Russia’s aggression.

NATO member Türkiye hasn’t ratified but endorsed their accession, which requires unanimous approval from all present alliance members. Sweden and Finland have taken some steps to address Türkiye’s concerns but Ankara says more concrete actions are needed for the Turkish Parliament’s ratification of their accession to the alliance.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also said that Türkiye may show a different approach to Finland’s NATO bid than Sweden.

“If NATO and these countries take such a decision, we, as Türkiye, think that we may evaluate the applications separately, but first of all, NATO and these countries have to decide,” Çavuşoğlu said on Jan. 30 at a joint press conference with his Portuguese counterpart, Joao Gomes Cravinho.

“We’ve been saying that we have fewer problems with Finland since the two countries’ application process started. It would be fair to distinguish between a problematic country and a less problematic one,” the minister added.

“However, it was requested that the membership process of the two countries be carried out together,” Çavuşoğlu said, noting that for this reason, the tripartite agreement was signed. “Since then Finland has taken some steps, but no provocations as in Sweden,” he added.

Çavuşoğlu said he and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto discussed the issues during a phone talk after Erdoğan’s remarks on Türkiye’s approach attitude toward Finland’s NATO bid.

Türkiye is not against the enlargement of NATO and categorically has no problems with Finland and Sweden, he said, adding that Ankara understands their security concerns, which is “legitimate.”

The minister recalled the two main threats that were mentioned in NATO documents. “One of them is Russia, and we understand that they are worried about it. The other is terrorism. Therefore Türkiye’s concerns should not only be understood but also met, that’s why they signed the tripartite memorandum, he stated.

“Our President says that we can have an independent evaluation of Finland on the subject of Sweden. We need to be fair about this. That’s why our president emphasized this,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Nation Alliance unveils comprehensive gov’t program with 2,000 specific objectives

Nation Alliance unveils comprehensive gov’t program with 2,000 specific objectives
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nation Alliance unveils comprehensive gov’t program with 2,000 specific objectives

    Nation Alliance unveils comprehensive gov’t program with 2,000 specific objectives

  2. Suicide bomber kills 34, wounds 150 at mosque in NW Pakistan

    Suicide bomber kills 34, wounds 150 at mosque in NW Pakistan

  3. Türkiye may favor Finland’s NATO bid

    Türkiye may favor Finland’s NATO bid

  4. Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

    Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

  5. Boris Johnson: Putin threatened to lob missile at me

    Boris Johnson: Putin threatened to lob missile at me
Recommended
Türkiye issues travel warnings for US, Europe

Türkiye issues travel warnings for US, Europe
Ankara to support efforts for accountability over Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons

Ankara to support efforts for accountability over Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons
Türkiye marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Türkiye marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Türkiye summons Danish ambassador over Quran-burning

Türkiye summons Danish ambassador over Quran-burning 
Türkiye condemns Israeli raids in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israeli raids in West Bank
Pompeos allegations ‘exaggeration, disinformation’: Çavuşoğlu

Pompeo's allegations ‘exaggeration, disinformation’: Çavuşoğlu
WORLD Suicide bomber kills 34, wounds 150 at mosque in NW Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills 34, wounds 150 at mosque in NW Pakistan

Siddique Khan, a police official, said the death toll rose to 34, and the dead included Noor-ul-Amin, the prayer leader. He said the attacker blew himself up while among the worshippers.

ECONOMY Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Türkiye’s recent discovery of rare earth elements will give a major advantage to the country in the near future, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.