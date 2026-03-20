Türkiye marks Eid holiday with prayers, festivities amid travel rush

ISTANBUL

As the nation marks the first day of Eid al-Fitr on March 20, mosques across the country have been filled with worshippers attending early morning prayers, while families come together to uphold long-standing traditions of unity and togetherness.

In Istanbul, the holiday began under cold and rainy skies, yet this did little to deter large crowds from gathering at the city’s historic mosques.

Thousands performed the Eid prayer at iconic sites, such as the Hagia Sophia Mosque, Fatih Mosque, Süleymaniye Mosque and Sultanahmet Mosque. Many worshippers arrived at dawn, with some opting to pray in mosque courtyards as indoor areas quickly reached capacity.

Following the prayers, people exchanged warm greetings and well wishes, while several mosques distributed traditional treats, including Turkish delight, sweets and chocolates.

Meanwhile, many visited cemeteries in the early hours of the morning to commemorate deceased relatives, laying flowers at their graves.

Eid al-Fitr, which signifies the conclusion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, ushers in a three-day holiday period following a month of daily fasting. It also represents one of the busiest travel seasons in Türkiye, driven by the deeply rooted custom of families journeying across provinces to reunite with relatives and pay visits to elders in their hometowns.

This year, the holiday coincides with a mid-term school break, further amplifying domestic travel demand despite its relatively short duration.

In Bodrum, one of Türkiye’s main tourism hubs, holiday traffic has surged significantly. District Governor Ali Sırmalı took part in inspections at the district entrance, distributing informational brochures to drivers.

Emphasizing that security forces remain actively deployed in the field, Sırmalı stated that approximately 25,000 vehicles entered the district in a single day, with total visitor numbers expected to approach 100,000 over the course of the holiday.

Given the country’s history of frequent fatal traffic accidents during holiday periods, the Turkish Interior Ministry has implemented extensive safety measures.

Authorities reported that over 45,000 traffic officers and nearly 11,000 patrol teams will be on duty between March 13 and 23 to help ensure safe travel conditions.

Aerial surveillance, including helicopters and drones, is being deployed across all 81 provinces, while restrictions on heavy vehicles have been introduced along key routes to alleviate congestion, particularly on roads leading to major cities such as Istanbul.

Despite these precautions, accidents have still been reported. On the morning of March 20, a passenger bus overturned in the southern province of Adana’s Kozan district, leaving two people dead and 19 others injured.