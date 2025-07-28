Türkiye mandates QR code system for food safety transparency

ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has made a QR code system, initially rolled out voluntarily last year, mandatory for all food sales and mass consumption venues as of July 28, enabling consumers to check food safety inspection compliance effortlessly.

Each business must now display a unique QR code in a visible location. When scanned via the “Tarım Cebimde” mobile app, users can access the business’s registration details, address and latest inspection date.

The move aims to increase transparency, ensure access to safe food and improve visibility of official inspections. Businesses can create QR codes free of charge on the ministry’s website using their tax or ID numbers and registration code — no application required.

Officials have warned that non-compliant businesses may face fines. “The best inspector is the consumer,” said Çiğdem Kurtar from the Food and Control Directorate, encouraging the public to report issues via the 174 hotline.