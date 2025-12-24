Cambodia slams demolition of Hindu statue

PHNOM PENH
A Cambodian official accused Thailand of destroying a Hindu statue in a disputed border area, after more than two weeks of military clashes between the neighbors.

"The statue was inside our territory in the An Ses area," said Kim Chanpanha, a government spokesman in the border province of Preah Vihear.

He said the demolition of the Vishnu statue, built in 2014, occurred on Dec. 21 about 100 meters from the border with Thailand.

A Google Maps search showed the statue's location was around 400 meters from the border line.

"We condemn the destruction of ancient temples and statues that are worshipped by Buddhist and Hindu followers," Chanpanha said.

The nations' long-standing border conflict reignited this month, killing more than 40 people and displacing around a million, according to official counts.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the fresh fighting and have traded accusations of attacks on civilians.

Cambodia has also repeatedly alleged that Thai forces have damaged temple ruins along the border during the clashes, with Bangkok saying that Phnom Penh was positioning soldiers at the centuries-old stone structures.

Thailand on Dec. 23 rejected a request by Cambodia to hold bilateral talks in a neutral country to negotiate an end to the skirmish.

