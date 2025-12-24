El Salvador leader defends mega-prison

El Salvador leader defends mega-prison

SAN SALVADOR
El Salvador leader defends mega-prison

El Salvador's leader Nayib Bukele on Dec. 23 defended a huge prison that has become key to deportations from the United States under President Donald Trump, after drawing criticism for alleged rights abuses.

The Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) is a maximum security facility lauded by Bukele as part of his attempts to rid the Central American country of prolific narco-gangs.

U.S. broadcaster CBS News had been due to air an investigation on Dec. 21 about alleged abuses at CECOT on its flagship "60 Minutes" program, but it was pulled at the last minute, leading to accusations of political meddling.

Bukele fired back on Dec. 23 against allegations about the prison's conditions, saying that "if you are convinced that torture is taking place at CECOT, El Salvador is ready to cooperate fully" by releasing the entire prison population to any country willing to take them.

"The only condition is straightforward: It must be everyone," Bukele said in the social media post, specifying that this would include "all gang leaders and all those described as political prisoners."

CECOT has also been at the center of a major U.S. legal case since March, when the Trump administration sent hundreds of Venezuelan and other migrants there despite a judge's order that they be returned to the United States.

Several deportees who have since been released have made claims of repeated abuse at the facility, with human rights groups echoing these allegations.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization
LATEST NEWS

  1. Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

    Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

  2. Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

    Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

    Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

  4. Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

    Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

  5. SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

    SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Recommended
Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization
US pushes second phase of Gaza plan set for January

US pushes second phase of Gaza plan set for January
Prime minister hopeful Rahman arrives in Bangladesh

Prime minister hopeful Rahman arrives in Bangladesh
DOJ says it needs more time to finish releasing Epstein files

DOJ says it needs more time to finish releasing Epstein files
North Koreas Kim visits nuclear subs

North Korea's Kim visits nuclear subs
Bethlehem celebrates first festive Christmas since Gaza war

Bethlehem celebrates first festive Christmas since Gaza war
Leo XIV celebrates first Christmas as pope

Leo XIV celebrates first Christmas as pope
WORLD Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks on advancing the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan, state media reported on Thursday.

ECONOMY Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

MediaMarkt has elevated Türkiye to its second-largest market globally, following Germany, as the country’s technology retail sector continues to outperform international averages in 2025.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿