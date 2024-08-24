Türkiye, Malaysia discuss defense cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hosted Haluk Görgün, head of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency, on Friday to explore ways to enhance defense cooperation between Malaysia and Türkiye.

Görgün and Ibrahim engaged in an "in-depth discussion" focused on strengthening their defense ties, as shared by Malaysian Prime Minister in a statement on X.

The meeting also included discussions on the ongoing crisis in Palestine. They talked about Türkiye's proposal to convene an emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the situation in Gaza.

"Malaysia stands resolute in supporting this initiative, which seeks to coordinate efforts and increase pressure on the United States and its allies to compel the Zionist Israeli regime to immediately cease its attacks and bombings in Gaza," Ibrahim remarked.

Görgün emphasized Türkiye's increasing capabilities in the defense sector, highlighting the country's expanding export volume and robust regional collaborations as sources of strength. He expressed optimism that the two days of meetings would yield benefits for both nations.

