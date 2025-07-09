Türkiye makes up 1 pct of global population, UN data shows

Türkiye makes up 1 pct of global population, UN data shows

ANKARA
Türkiye makes up 1 pct of global population, UN data shows

Türkiye represented 1 percent of the global population last year, ranking 18th among 194 countries with 85.7 million people, according to United Nations estimates released on the occasion of World Population Day, observed annually on July 11.

The figures show Türkiye continues to stand out in the region with a higher share of both children and youth compared to European Union member states, while maintaining a relatively low elderly population, according to the country’s official statistics office (TÜİK).

In 2024, children under the age of 15 made up 25.5 percent of Türkiye’s population, a higher rate than any of the 27 EU countries. Ireland had the highest share of children in the EU, with 22.7 percent.   

The proportion of the young population, aged between 15 and 24, stood at 14.9 percent, higher than the EU average. Ireland again led the EU in this category with 13.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the share of elderly people aged 65 and over in Türkiye was 10.6 percent, significantly below the EU average.

In comparison, Italy, Portugal, and Greece all had elderly population rates above 23 percent.

World Population Day is marked annually to raise awareness of population issues. The date was inspired by July 11, 1987, when the global population reached 5 billion.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) uses the occasion to highlight demographic trends and development challenges.

According to UN projections, the most populous country was India with approximately 1.45 billion people in 2024, followed by China with 1.42 billion and the United States with 345 million.

Together, these three countries made up 39.4 percent of the global population.

Last year, the global youth population represented 15.6 percent of the world, the data said, with Syria having the highest share of youth.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

    More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

  2. Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

    Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

  3. US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

    US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

  4. Rubio has 'positive' meeting with Chinese foreign minister

    Rubio has 'positive' meeting with Chinese foreign minister

  5. Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse

    Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse
Recommended
Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point

Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point
Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support

Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support
Türkiyes competition body imposes $8.9 mln fine on Google

Türkiye's competition body imposes $8.9 mln fine on Google
CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally

CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally
Nature enthusiasts ‘walk’ through islands in rare event

Nature enthusiasts ‘walk’ through islands in rare event
Expats flock to Turkish borders as summer holiday season peaks

Expats flock to Turkish borders as summer holiday season peaks
Parliament speaker Kurtulmuş outlines path for terror-free Türkiye

Parliament speaker Kurtulmuş outlines path for 'terror-free Türkiye'
WORLD More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people have died amid escalating gang violence in Haiti since the beginning of the year, the United Nations said Friday.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿