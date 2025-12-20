Türkiye repatriates rare antiquities from US

ANKARA

Türkiye has completed the repatriation of a group of cultural artifacts from the United States, including a monumental bronze imperial statue originating from Boubon, a Roman-era portrait of Demosthenes, a marble column capital depicting Archangel Michael and rare artifacts from the Urartian and Lydian civilizations.

Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that the artifacts have safely arrived in Türkiye following their return from New York. The pieces were formally delivered to the Anatolian Civilizations Museum after their restitutions from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where they had been held as part of the museum’s collection.

In a statement shared on social media, Ersoy said the return was the result of extensive scientific research and legal proceedings, emphasizing that the artifacts “have now been reunited with their homeland.”

He underlined Türkiye’s commitment to protecting cultural heritage and ensuring that artifacts are returned to the lands to which they belong, thanking all the institutions involved.

According to a ministry statement, the repatriation follows a new phase in international cooperation aimed at safeguarding Türkiye’s cultural legacy.

The process was conducted in close coordination with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security in the U.S. With the latest return, the number of Boubon-origin artifacts brought back to Türkiye has reached 18, six of which are larger-than-life imperial statues.

The investigation also shed light on illicit trafficking networks dating back to the 1960s.

Evidence provided by Türkiye, including witness testimonies and scientific reports, proved decisive in establishing that the artifacts had been removed through illegal excavations at the ancient city of Boubon.

Officials said the recovered pieces will undergo conservation and further scholarly study before being displayed to the public.