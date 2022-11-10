Türkiye lifts visa requirement for Hungarian citizens

The touristic travels and transit pass of Hungarian identity card holders to Türkiye, with a maximum residence period of 90 days within 180 days, will be exempted from visa application, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Nov. 10.

The decision was made in accordance with Article 18 of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection No. 6458, the decree said.

Most recently, Türkiye and Serbia mutually lifted visa requirements in August. Türkiye lifted the visa requirement for Polish tourists and transit passengers on April 19.

Nationals from 17 countries, including Germany, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Malta, Norway, as well as Georgia, do not need a visa and can enter Türkiye with their IDs.

Turkish government hopes that 50 million tourists from across the world will have visited the country by the end of 2022.

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Türkiye increased 55.84 percent from a year earlier to 5.48 million in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Nov. 27. The country’s tourism revenues climbed 27.1 percent from a year earlier to $17.95 billion in the third quarter.

