Türkiye leads OECD in PISA 2025 score gains

ISTANBUL

Türkiye posted higher scores in science, reading and mathematics in PISA 2025, with Turkish officials saying it recorded the largest gains among OECD members across all three fields.

The results of the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment were released in Bratislava on Sept. 8. The assessment measured the skills of 15-year-old students in 91 countries and economies.

Türkiye scored 494 points in science, compared with the OECD average of 482. Its reading score reached 472, 11 points above the OECD average, while its mathematics score of 462 was one point below the group average.

Compared with the 2022 assessment, Türkiye’s science score rose by 18 points and its reading score by 16 points. Its mathematics performance also improved, while OECD averages declined in all three fields.

Türkiye ranked 19th among all participating countries and economies in science, up from 34th in 2022. It rose from 36th to 18th in reading and from 39th to 28th in mathematics.

Among the OECD’s 38 members, Türkiye placed 14th in science, 13th in reading and 23rd in mathematics.

The results continued a longer-term rise since Türkiye first took part in PISA in 2003. Its science score increased by 60 points over that period, from 434 to 494. Reading rose from 441 to 472, while mathematics climbed from 423 to 462.

The share of top-performing students also increased. In science, the proportion rose from 4 percent in 2022 to 7.4 percent in 2025, slightly above the OECD average of 7.2 percent.

The corresponding share increased from 1.9 percent to 4.2 percent in reading and from 5.4 percent to 7.9 percent in mathematics.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye had achieved the largest score increases among OECD countries in all three areas and congratulated students, teachers, parents and the education community.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin said Türkiye was the only OECD member to improve its performance in all three fields over the 2015-2025 period.

“This result is not the product of short-term efforts, but the lasting outcome of an education policy pursued patiently over many years,” he said.

The PISA 2025 assessment in Türkiye was conducted digitally between April 14 and May 16, 2025, involving 7,702 students from 203 schools across 56 provinces and 12 regions.