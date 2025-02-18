Türkiye launches nationwide guide for urban landscaping

ANKARA

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry is developing a comprehensive plant guide for the country’s 81 provinces, aiming to document and promote the use of native vegetation in urban landscaping.

In this regard, officials keep track of the plant resources of the provinces based on their ecological and climatic traits, within the scope of the project initiated by the General Directorate of Combating Desertification and Erosion.

Authorities have thus far completed the initial studies for the central Anatolian and southeastern Anatolian regions, with the work for the remaining five regions expected to be finalized within the year.

Aimed to integrate climate-resilient, regionally appropriate plant species into city planning, the project will contribute to the protection of the country’s rich biodiversity, which includes over 12,000 plant taxa and more than 3,000 endemic species.

Minister Murat Kurum emphasized the importance of the initiative, referring to it as a highly significant contribution to the greening efforts.

Similarly, Kasım Yenigün, head of the general directorate, stressed the project’s significance in combating climate change, desertification and erosion. “We aim to ensure the sustainability of urban landscapes by prioritizing drought-resistant, low-water-use plant species,” he explained.