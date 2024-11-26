Türkiye launches Europe tour to promote renewable energy strategy

LONDON

Türkiye has outlined its plans for renewable energy capacity expansion and clean energy transformation by 2035 to investors at a meeting in London, which marked the start of the Presidential Investment Office's Europe tour, with upcoming stops in France, the Netherlands and Germany.

The tour aims to showcase Türkiye’s investment opportunities in renewable energy and provide details on its strategies and incentives, including tariff models, for achieving its 2035 goals.

Turkish Ambassador to the U.K. Osman Koray Ertaş addressed the growing challenges of climate change during the event. He emphasized Türkiye’s dedication to tackling these issues through ambitious transformation plans and reiterated the country’s support for green energy investments.

Zeynel Kılınç, the vice president of the Investment Office, described the London meeting as the first step in the tour. He highlighted the U.K.’s critical role in the renewable energy sector and shared insights into Türkiye’s renewable energy targets, upcoming competitions in renewable resource areas and the nation’s favorable investment climate.

Kılınç reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to achieving its 2053 net zero emissions target, with clean energy transformation as a central priority.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar outlined Türkiye's long-term energy strategy, which focuses on five areas: increasing renewable energy capacity, improving energy efficiency, expanding nuclear power generation, adopting new technologies such as hydrogen and battery storage, and investing in critical minerals and rare earth elements.

Bayraktar noted that by 2035, Türkiye aims to achieve ambitious goals, including expanding its combined wind and solar energy capacity from 30 to 120 gigawatts. He also emphasized that meeting these targets would require an investment of at least $80 billion.