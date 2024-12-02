Türkiye launches 1st space breeding experiment to tackle climate challenges

ISTANBUL

Turkish researchers have undertaken the country’s first space breeding project, sending chickpea and Arabidopsis (cress) seeds into space.

Coordinated by the Turkish Space Agency, the project utilized the “Shijian-19” satellite operated by the China National Space Administration. The seeds remained in orbit for 14 days before being returned to Earth for further study.

The project involved two key studies: “Gene Discovery for ER Stress Tolerance in Arabidopsis thaliana by Utilizing Space Environment” and “Space Breeding to Increase Drought Stress Tolerance in Chickpea.”

Ege University’s Biology Department faculty members Rengin and Barış Uzilday spearheaded the initiative.

Barış Uzilday explained that exposure to cosmic radiation and microgravity causes plant cells to undergo mutations, creating unique genetic diversity not achievable through conventional breeding methods.

“This method is especially valuable for developing new plant varieties that are resistant to environmental stresses and diseases while offering higher yield or nutritional value. It represents an important tool for addressing agricultural challenges and enhancing food security,” he said.

One focus of the research is combating the effects of climate change by increasing drought tolerance in chickpea plants. The team utilized “Sarı-98” chickpea seeds, a widely cultivated variety in Türkiye.

“By leveraging mutation breeding, we aim to develop chickpeas varieties capable of thriving under the increasingly severe drought conditions brought about by climate change,” Uzilday added.

The project is being conducted in collaboration with the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and the Aegean Agricultural Research Institute. It also received support through the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization.

Ege University Rector Necdet Budak praised the pioneering efforts of the research team.

“This marks the first time Türkiye has engaged in space breeding research.”

The research builds on previous space-related work by the Uzilday team. They had earlier designed the “Extemophyte” experiment conducted by Alper Gezeravcı, Türkiye’s first astronaut. That study examined the stress responses of Schrenkiella parvula, a plant endemic to Salt Lake, under space conditions.

The returned seeds from the Shijian-19 mission are now undergoing analysis at Ege University. Researchers hope their development will pave the way for high-yield, stress-resistant crops capable of addressing global food security challenges.