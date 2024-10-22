Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

ANKARA
Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

Türkiye and Latvia will strengthen their defense industry cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

"We will strengthen our cooperation in this field with tangible projects," Fidan said in a news conference alongside his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braze in the capital Ankara.

Regarding the fight against terrorism, Fidan said, "Notably in the fight against FETÖ [terrorist organization], I would like to express once again our expectation for stronger cooperation and taking concrete steps."

Türkiye on Oct. 21 confirmed that Fethullah Gülen, the leader of the terror group behind the 2016 failed coup died at the age of 83 in the U.S.

During the press briefing, Fidan highlighted Türkiye's resolve to "decisively" continue its fight against the terrorist organization.

Expressing Ankara's appreciation for Riga's support of Türkiye's EU accession process, Fidan said membership in the 27-member bloc is a "strategic goal" for Türkiye.

Stressing that Türkiye has a political will to develop relations with the EU in a "constructive" and "result-oriented" manner, he underlined the expectation from the union to exhibit a clear attitude.

Fidan also called for an end to Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Israel, by killing civilians, cannot reach peace and security," Fidan said, adding that the international community must support Palestinian efforts to establish their own state in their own land and to establish peace in Israel and the entire Middle East.

ties,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

    CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

  2. Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

    Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

  3. Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

    Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

  4. Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

    Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

  5. Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

    Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months
Recommended
Erdoğan receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara
Türkiye, Ukraine vow stronger ties amid regional war

Türkiye, Ukraine vow stronger ties amid regional war
Türkiye confirms death of FETÖ leader Gülen: foreign minister

Türkiye confirms death of FETÖ leader Gülen: foreign minister
German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan
Scholz due in Istanbul for defense, migration talks

Scholz due in Istanbul for defense, migration talks
Erdoğan receives Hungarian parliament speaker in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Hungarian parliament speaker in Ankara
WORLD Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq's electoral commission.
ECONOMY Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

The investment volume in the Turkish startup ecosystem amounted to $754 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by StartupCentrum.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿