Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

ANKARA

Türkiye and Latvia will strengthen their defense industry cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

"We will strengthen our cooperation in this field with tangible projects," Fidan said in a news conference alongside his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braze in the capital Ankara.

Regarding the fight against terrorism, Fidan said, "Notably in the fight against FETÖ [terrorist organization], I would like to express once again our expectation for stronger cooperation and taking concrete steps."

Türkiye on Oct. 21 confirmed that Fethullah Gülen, the leader of the terror group behind the 2016 failed coup died at the age of 83 in the U.S.

During the press briefing, Fidan highlighted Türkiye's resolve to "decisively" continue its fight against the terrorist organization.

Expressing Ankara's appreciation for Riga's support of Türkiye's EU accession process, Fidan said membership in the 27-member bloc is a "strategic goal" for Türkiye.

Stressing that Türkiye has a political will to develop relations with the EU in a "constructive" and "result-oriented" manner, he underlined the expectation from the union to exhibit a clear attitude.

Fidan also called for an end to Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Israel, by killing civilians, cannot reach peace and security," Fidan said, adding that the international community must support Palestinian efforts to establish their own state in their own land and to establish peace in Israel and the entire Middle East.