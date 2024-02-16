Türkiye joins Germany-led defense shield project

Türkiye joins Germany-led defense shield project

BRUSSELS
Türkiye joins Germany-led defense shield project

Türkiye has joined a Germany-led defense shield project that aims to strengthen the European anti-ballistic air defense system, formally known as the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI).

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler signed a letter of intent to join the initiative at a ceremony hosted by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Brussels on Feb. 15 on the sidelines of the Nato defense ministers meeting.

“This initiative, led by Germany, is an important step towards fulfilling NATO’s requirements while ensuring the interoperability and integration of allies. As Türkiye, we are ready to contribute to this initiative with our wide range of national capabilities,” Güler said at the ceremony.

“I would like to thank Germany for its coordinating role in this important initiative. We will be pleased to work with you in this initiative serving the collective defense understanding,” the minister added.

Along with Türkiye, Greece also joined the initiative on the same day. Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias signed the letter of intent on behalf of the Greek government.

Launched by Germany in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the initiative aims to strengthen NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense by facilitating the multinational acquisition and integration of a broad range of air defense capabilities by European countries. It aims to increase the capabilities of the NATO countries in defending their territories against short, medium and long-range ballistic attacks.

It also aims to develop and purchase efficient and low-cost anti-ballistic air defense systems for the allies. The allies will also support each other in procuring such systems and act together when necessary.

With the participation of Türkiye and Greece, the number of countries in the ESSI has increased to 21. France, Italy, Spain and Poland have not yet joined it. France has refrained from joining the initiative on the grounds that non-European air defense systems, such as the U.S.-made Patriots, are planned to be used in this context of the initiative.

defense ministry, anti ballistic,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian opposition leader Navalny dies in prison

Russian opposition leader Navalny dies in prison
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian opposition leader Navalny dies in prison

    Russian opposition leader Navalny dies in prison

  2. Satellite photos show Egypt building wall near Gaza: Report

    Satellite photos show Egypt building wall near Gaza: Report

  3. UN envoy: Libya faces danger of ‘disintegration'

    UN envoy: Libya faces danger of ‘disintegration'

  4. Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ PKK ringleader

    Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ PKK ringleader

  5. Teams roughly locate missing miners in Erzincan

    Teams roughly locate missing miners in Erzincan
Recommended
Ankara slams PACE decision to deny Azerbaijani MPs credentials

Ankara slams PACE decision to deny Azerbaijani MPs credentials
Türkiye issues new ambassador appointments, including to S. Arabia

Türkiye issues new ambassador appointments, including to S. Arabia
Türkiye expects F-16 draft offer by month’s end

Türkiye expects F-16 draft offer by month’s end
Türkiye to endure efforts for peace between Russia-Ukraine: Erdoğan

Türkiye to endure efforts for peace between Russia-Ukraine: Erdoğan
Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties

Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties
First lady meets UNDP head in Dubai

First lady meets UNDP head in Dubai
WORLD Russian opposition leader Navalny dies in prison

Russian opposition leader Navalny dies in prison

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison on Friday, leveraged social media and fatigue with the Kremlin to rise to prominence.
ECONOMY Improved Türkiye-US relations expected to give boost to trade

Improved Türkiye-US relations expected to give boost to trade

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and the United States may increase from last year’s $30 billion to $35 billion thanks to positive developments in diplomatic relations, says Murat Özyeğin, the chairman of the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK).
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿