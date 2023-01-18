Türkiye, Italy to cooperate on human smuggling

ANKARA

Turkish and Italian interior ministries have signed a memorandum of understanding on the temporary assignments of police experts of the two countries in the fight against human smuggling and illegal immigration.

The two countries continue to coordinate in various areas, including illegal immigration, human smuggling, terrorism and drug-related crimes, Turkish Interior Süleyman Soylu said on Jan. 16.

In addition to combating human smuggling, there is a close cooperation and relationship between Italy and Türkiye in the fight against organized and cross-border crimes,” Soylu stated at a news conference held with his Italian counterpart, Matteo Piantedosi, in the capital Ankara.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed on the temporary assignment of experts from the Turkish police to Italy.

Emphasizing that the ministries aim to strengthen friendly bilateral relations, Soylu said, “We continue our fight against illegal immigration with a common mechanism with Italy.”

Noting that six drug operations are being carried out jointly by Turkish and Italian police currently, Soylu stated that Italy’s constructive attitude also motivates them.