Türkiye, Italy to cooperate on human smuggling

Türkiye, Italy to cooperate on human smuggling

ANKARA
Türkiye, Italy to cooperate on human smuggling

Turkish and Italian interior ministries have signed a memorandum of understanding on the temporary assignments of police experts of the two countries in the fight against human smuggling and illegal immigration.

The two countries continue to coordinate in various areas, including illegal immigration, human smuggling, terrorism and drug-related crimes, Turkish Interior Süleyman Soylu said on Jan. 16.

In addition to combating human smuggling, there is a close cooperation and relationship between Italy and Türkiye in the fight against organized and cross-border crimes,” Soylu stated at a news conference held with his Italian counterpart, Matteo Piantedosi, in the capital Ankara.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed on the temporary assignment of experts from the Turkish police to Italy.

Emphasizing that the ministries aim to strengthen friendly bilateral relations, Soylu said, “We continue our fight against illegal immigration with a common mechanism with Italy.”

Noting that six drug operations are being carried out jointly by Turkish and Italian police currently, Soylu stated that Italy’s constructive attitude also motivates them.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

    First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

  2. Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

    Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

  3. Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

    Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

  4. Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets

    Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets

  5. Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu

    Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu

Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu
Iranian top diplomat in Ankara for talks on Syria, bilateral issues

Iranian top diplomat in Ankara for talks on Syria, bilateral issues
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
Türkiye proposed Ukraine-Russia a humanitarian corridor through Istanbul

Türkiye proposed Ukraine-Russia a humanitarian corridor through Istanbul
Türkiye ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine: Kalın

Türkiye ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine: Kalın
Sweden denounces PKK demonstration as disgusting

Sweden denounces PKK demonstration as 'disgusting'
WORLD Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

A key suspect in a spreading EU graft scandal, former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, has cut a deal to divulge information about countries involved and bribes made, Belgian prosecutors said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Hoteliers offer to help curb boom in rents

Hoteliers offer to help curb boom in rents

Hoteliers in Antalya, which has received serious immigration from two countries since the start of the war in Ukraine, have proposed that the invoices and accommodation documents to be given to the tourists staying in small and medium-sized hotels be accepted as lease contracts.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Turkish center Alperen Şengün had the best performance of his young career against the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, posting a career-best 33 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Houston Rockets, but failed to prevent a 140-132 loss.