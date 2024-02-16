Türkiye issues new ambassador appointments, including to S. Arabia

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed ambassadors to five countries, including regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia.

According to a decree published in the Official Gazette on Feb. 16, Emrullah İşler will represent Türkiye as the ambassador to Riyadh. A former member of parliament from the ranks of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), İşler had served as Erdoğan’s special envoy to Libya. As an academic, he is known for his studies in the Arabic language.

Ahmet Misbah Demircan, serving as the Vice Culture and Tourism Minister, is appointed to Tunisia. Demircan, a member of the AKP, had served as the mayor of Beyoğlu district of İstanbul between 2004 and 2019.

Ambassador Fatih Ulusoy, who was the Turkish ambassador in Riyadh since 2021, will serve in North Macedonia. Ambassador Erkan Özoral is appointed as the Turkish envoy to Slovakia. Ambassador Haldun Koç will serve in Portugal, while Erdal Sabri Ergen is appointed as the Turkish ambassador to Djibouti.

Alper Aktaş will serve as the Turkish envoy in Somalia, Emriye Bağdagül Ormancı in the Dominican Republic, Cem Utkan in Chad and Fatih Türker Oba in Gambia. Cenk Uraz is appointed as Türkiye’s permanent representative to the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation.