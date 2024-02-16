Türkiye issues new ambassador appointments, including to S. Arabia

Türkiye issues new ambassador appointments, including to S. Arabia

ANKARA
Türkiye issues new ambassador appointments, including to S. Arabia

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed ambassadors to five countries, including regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia.

According to a decree published in the Official Gazette on Feb. 16, Emrullah İşler will represent Türkiye as the ambassador to Riyadh. A former member of parliament from the ranks of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), İşler had served as Erdoğan’s special envoy to Libya. As an academic, he is known for his studies in the Arabic language.

Ahmet Misbah Demircan, serving as the Vice Culture and Tourism Minister, is appointed to Tunisia. Demircan, a member of the AKP, had served as the mayor of Beyoğlu district of İstanbul between 2004 and 2019.

Ambassador Fatih Ulusoy, who was the Turkish ambassador in Riyadh since 2021, will serve in North Macedonia. Ambassador Erkan Özoral is appointed as the Turkish envoy to Slovakia. Ambassador Haldun Koç will serve in Portugal, while Erdal Sabri Ergen is appointed as the Turkish ambassador to Djibouti.

Alper Aktaş will serve as the Turkish envoy in Somalia, Emriye Bağdagül Ormancı in the Dominican Republic, Cem Utkan in Chad and Fatih Türker Oba in Gambia. Cenk Uraz is appointed as Türkiye’s permanent representative to the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Satellite photos show Egypt building wall near Gaza: Report

Satellite photos show Egypt building wall near Gaza: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Satellite photos show Egypt building wall near Gaza: Report

    Satellite photos show Egypt building wall near Gaza: Report

  2. UN envoy: Libya faces danger of ‘disintegration'

    UN envoy: Libya faces danger of ‘disintegration'

  3. Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ PKK ringleader

    Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ PKK ringleader

  4. Teams roughly locate missing miners in Erzincan

    Teams roughly locate missing miners in Erzincan

  5. Antalya floods cause $9.7 million damage as recovery efforts underway

    Antalya floods cause $9.7 million damage as recovery efforts underway
Recommended
Ankara slams PACE decision to deny Azerbaijani MPs credentials

Ankara slams PACE decision to deny Azerbaijani MPs credentials
Türkiye joins Germany-led defense shield project

Türkiye joins Germany-led defense shield project
Türkiye expects F-16 draft offer by month’s end

Türkiye expects F-16 draft offer by month’s end
Türkiye to endure efforts for peace between Russia-Ukraine: Erdoğan

Türkiye to endure efforts for peace between Russia-Ukraine: Erdoğan
Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties

Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties
First lady meets UNDP head in Dubai

First lady meets UNDP head in Dubai
WORLD Satellite photos show Egypt building wall near Gaza: Report

Satellite photos show Egypt building wall near Gaza: Report

Egypt is building a wall and is leveling land near its border with the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned Israeli offensive targeting the border city of Rafah, satellite images analyzed on Feb. 16 by The Associated Press show.
ECONOMY Improved Türkiye-US relations expected to give boost to trade

Improved Türkiye-US relations expected to give boost to trade

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and the United States may increase from last year’s $30 billion to $35 billion thanks to positive developments in diplomatic relations, says Murat Özyeğin, the chairman of the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK).
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿