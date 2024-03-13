Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

ANKARA

In a clear sign of intensified common efforts to clear northern Iraq of PKK terrorists, Türkiye and Iraq will hold another high-level security summit in Baghdad on March 14 with the participation of two countries’ defense and foreign ministers as well as intelligence chiefs.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın will travel to Iraq for the security summit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on March 13.

“Developing a joint understanding on the fight against terror and joint steps to be taken to this end will be on the agenda,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli told reporters at a press conference in Ankara.

Türkiye and Iraq have been in intense talks to increase anti-terror cooperation due to the PKK’s activities and influence in northern Iraq. They held the first security summit in the same format in Ankara in December 2023 with the participation of Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi.

A joint statement following the December talks had highlighted PKK as a threat to both countries. Ankara interpreted this as Baghdad’s increased awareness and commitment to the elimination of PKK.

Since December, Fidan, Güler and Kalın have paid bilateral visits to Iraq for talks with their counterparts.

Türkiye’s ultimate aim is to eliminate PKK terrorists and their facilities in northern Iraq, from where they have been infiltrating the Turkish borders and posing a threat to the Turkish army and citizens. In recent attacks, PKK killed 21 Turkish troops in northern Iraq.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed that the terrorism problem stemming from the PKK’s presence on Iraqi territories will be resolved by this summer. Güler also underscored the importance of the Turkish-Iraqi joint will in countering terrorism as he said Ankara proposed to establish a joint operation center.

The talks in Baghdad will also pave the way for the preparations for Erdoğan’s visit to Iraq in the coming months.

Energy, economy on the agenda

The talks in Baghdad will also focus on joint efforts to increase cooperation in various fields, including energy, trade and transportation.

Iraq is world’s one of the leading oil and natural gas producers, and Türkiye is proposing to cooperate for the development of its reserves and transportation of its natural gas to the world markets through Türkiye.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman recalled that Türkiye is ready to resume the flow of oil from the Kerkuk-Yumurtalık pipeline, which was suspended due to a disagreement between Ankara, Baghdad and Erbil.

Keçeli underlined that Türkiye is hoping to see the resolution of the differences between the central government in Baghdad and the regional government in Erbil.