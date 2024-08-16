Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

ANKARA

Türkiye and Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday focused on cooperation in security, military, and counterterrorism efforts, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced.

Following the fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism, the defense ministers of both countries signed the MoU during a joint news conference in Türkiye's capital. Fidan highlighted the significant progress in fulfilling the leaders' shared resolve, emphasizing an increased awareness of the PKK terror group within Iraq.

Fidan stated that he is confident the agreement's joint coordination and training centers will take their cooperation to a higher level. He also expressed a desire to advance their mutual understanding on counterterrorism through practical actions.

He emphasized the importance of Iraq's classification of the PKK as both a "common threat" and a "banned organization," saying, "We thoroughly addressed the security, military, and intelligence aspects of our relations, focusing especially on the fight against the PKK. We explored further opportunities for cooperation and expressed our satisfaction with Iraq's decision to close three political parties linked to the PKK."

Fidan remarked that they are committed to implementing strategic decisions to further institutionalize Türkiye’s historical ties with Iraq. He pointed out that recently intensified mutual contacts at both political and technical levels have strengthened their relations.

He described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's "historic visit" to Iraq in April as a positive development, noting that 27 agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed during that visit as "the most important manifestation of joint will."

According to Fidan, the Strategic Framework Agreement between the two nations envisions establishing Joint Permanent Committees in key areas of collaboration, strengthening relations in trade, energy, water issues, transportation, health, and education. He indicated that the newly formed Joint Planning Group will oversee these committees and direct their activities.

He further added that in the preparatory meeting of the Joint Planning Group, chaired by the deputy ministers of both countries, the stages of implementing the signed agreements and activating the permanent committees were discussed.

Hussein, for his part, said that the MoU on security signed between Türkiye and Iraq is the first of its kind in the history of the two countries.

He further said that the PKK terrorist group is “now a banned organization” in Iraq, adding: “Terrorism also threatens Iraqi society.”

Türkiye and Iraq will establish a joint security coordination center in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation center in Bashika to combat terrorism.

All these centers will enable the two countries to collaborate in their fight against terrorism, particularly the PKK terrorist group, according to the Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan said that Baghdad and Ankara are in “full agreement” on the issue of Gaza.

"Today, we have decided to start implementing visa exemption for Iraqi citizens under 15 and over 50 years old, as agreed during Erdoğan's visit to Baghdad, beginning from Sep. 1,” he added.