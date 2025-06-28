Türkiye-Iran flights partially resume

ISTANBUL
Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Friday that Mashhad-Istanbul flights, which were stopped during Israeli attacks, will be resumed today by Iranian carriers.

The airspace in the city of Mashhad, located in eastern Iran, has been opened to international flights, he said on social media.

Uraloğlu noted that with these flights, Turkey-Iran air transportation will be partially reopened after a 15-day break.

"The airspace in the cities of Tehran and Tabriz, located in western Iran, will remain closed, and the current restriction will continue until Wednesday, July 2," he said.

Uraloğlu stressed that Türkiye is continuing discussions with Iranian authorities regarding the repatriation of Turkish aircraft remaining in Iran with special permission.

"Efforts are ongoing both to fully restore reciprocal flights with Iran and to bring our aircraft in Iran back to our country as soon as possible," he added.

Turkish intel chief talks Gaza truce with senior Hamas leader
