Türkiye Investment Conference in New York to be held next week

ISTANBUL

The 17th Türkiye Investment Conference, slated for Sept. 22–24 in New York, will open a new chapter in Türkiye–U.S. economic relations by bringing together top government officials, Fortune 100 executives and global investors.

Organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) and the Türkiye–U.S. Business Council (TAİK), the conference aims to highlight Türkiye’s investment potential, foster strategic sector partnerships and outline direct investment strategies.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the opening day, joining ministers, central bank officials and leading business figures for a high-level roundtable.

The opening session on Sept. 22 will feature Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, alongside DEİK President Nail Olpak and TAİK Chairman Murat Özyeğin.

Twenty CEOs and senior executives from Fortune 100 companies are expected to attend, with discussions focusing on Türkiye’s investment climate, strategic cooperation opportunities and sector-specific growth areas. A reception at the New York Public Library will bring together Turkish and American business leaders.

On the second day, Bayraktar will meet with U.S. energy companies to present Türkiye’s investment prospects in the energy sector and its vision to become a regional energy hub.

Bolat will outline Türkiye’s foreign trade strategy, address opportunities in U.S. trade relations and share the roadmap for responding to new U.S. customs tariffs announced by the Trump administration.

Karahan will brief participants on monetary policy, inflation outlook and financial stability, while Şimşek will present the newly announced Medium-Term Program (2026–2028), detailing Türkiye’s plans for combating inflation, maintaining fiscal discipline and improving the investment environment.

A large-scale session, co-hosted by TAİK and JP Morgan, will bring together more than 150 U.S. institutional investors and fund managers to hear directly from Türkiye’s economic leadership.

By convening political leaders, corporate executives and global financiers in one of the world’s most influential business hubs, the conference seeks to deepen bilateral economic ties and unlock new avenues for trade and investment between Türkiye and the United States.

Türkiye aims to increase bilateral trade volume with the U.S. to $100 billion, signaling a strategic push toward deeper economic cooperation.

In 2024, Türkiye’s total exports to the U.S. reached $16.35 billion, up from $14.88 billion in the previous year, reflecting its growing trade ties with the country.