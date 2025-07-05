Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

Türkiye's Competition Board has decided to investigate online music streaming service Spotify for anti-competitive effects.

The board said on Friday that Spotify's strategies and policies cause anti-competitive impacts in the music industry.

The board will evaluate in detail whether the streamer violated the law by engaging in practices that complicate the operations of its rivals in the online music streaming services market and/or affect the distribution of the royalties paid to various parties within the framework of its licensing relationships.

It will also investigate possible discrimination between artists and content creators on the platform in various ways, including their visibility on the platform.

In a statement, Spotify asserted that is conducting all its operations in compliance with legal requirements.

