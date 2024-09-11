Türkiye interested in offshore gas fields in Egypt: Minister

ANKARA
Türkiye is showing interest in offshore gas fields in Egypt, with plans to supply hydrocarbons using Turkish Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels, as stated by Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Wednesday.

During an interview with Anadolu Agency in Ankara, Bayraktar highlighted the improved relations between Türkiye and Egypt, noting the recent energy agreements between the two nations. 

Last week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Türkiye’s capital Ankara.

The visit, described by local and global media as a "turning point," comes after years of strained relations and is seen as a signal of a potential new era of cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt.

A high-level strategic cooperation council meeting was held during al-Sisi's visit, where the two leaders oversaw the signing of 17 agreements across various sectors, including education, infrastructure, aviation, transportation, health, energy and environment.

Bayraktar emphasized the potential for cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt in the oil and natural gas sectors, mentioning ongoing work on various projects.

He also extended an invitation to countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar to invest in renewable energy projects in Türkiye.

"We will put forward more concrete projects related to these countries," he added, underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to expanding its energy collaboration with regional partners.

 

