Türkiye implements new regulations to normalize trade with Syria in new era

ANKARA
In a significant step toward strengthening economic ties, Türkiye has implemented new regulations governing trade with Syria, the Turkish Trade Ministry said Tuesday.

Older and restrictive policies tied to Syria’s previous regime have been replaced thanks to the move, marking a fresh phase of economic collaboration.

Dated Feb. 8, the regulation seeks to ease restrictions on exports, transit, and imports, aligning trade conditions with those applied to other nations, said a ministry statement.

Under the new regulation, current restrictions on exports and transit shipments to Syria via the Turkish Customs Zone have been lifted.

Goods transported from Türkiye to Syria through the country’s customs territory will now be handled under the same conditions that apply to trade with other nations.

In addition, transit procedures for items leaving Syria for third countries have been liberalized –with the exception of scrap metal – ensuring a more streamlined flow of goods across borders.

Imports from Syria have also been normalized, with previously restricted goods now subject to standard customs and safety protocols.

Previously, certain imported items were subject to a permission-based regime. However, the updated rules remove these requirements, placing products imported from Syria on an equal footing with goods from other countries in terms of customs duties, product safety inspections, and related regulations.

The ministry stressed that the new regulations represent ongoing efforts to foster a more open and integrated trade environment between Türkiye and Syria amid the transition of post-Assad Damascus toward greater freedom, which began last December.

"The roadmap created by our government in line with the agreement reached with Syria regarding the new period is being implemented step by step," read the statement.

 

