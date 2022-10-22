Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

ANTALYA
Türkiye will be hosting the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship for the second successive time, the Turkish Volleyball Federation has announced.

“The competition will be held in [the southern province of] Antalya between Dec. 14 and 18,” it said in a statement.

Türkiye will be represented in the tournament with two teams, Vakıfbank and Eczacıbaşı Dynavit.

The opponents will be A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano from Italy, Gerdau Minas and Praia Clube from Brazil and Kuanysh Club from Kazakhistan.

The Italian side was the second at the CEV Champions League, the Kazakh side was the champion of the Asian Club Championship last year. The Brazilian teams were the winner and runners-up of the South American Club Championship of 2021.

The FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship is an international women’s club volleyball competition organized by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport’s global governing body. It was originally held in 1991 in Brazil.

The current champions are Türkiye’s Vakıfbank İstanbul, who defeated Italy’s Imoco Volley Conegliano 3–2 in the final of the 2021 edition, to win their fourth title in the competition.

Turkish teams have been the most successful, with seven titles in total.

“Türkiye has gained seven championships, two second-place finishes and five third-places in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championships so far,” the federation noted.

