Türkiye, Greece to intensify talks before Mitsotakis’ visit

ANKARA

Türkiye and Greece have agreed to discuss the confidence-building measures in the Aegean and Mediterranean at a special meeting in April before Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ planned visit to Türkiye in May.

On a question about the results of the Turkish-Greek political consultations that took place in Ankara on March 11, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli reiterated the positive climate between the two countries, which was also observed during Ankara talks.

The positive climate was created during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s trip to Athens on Dec. 7 last year. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos is expected to visit Türkiye in May.

“A series of preparatory visits are planned before Prime Minister Mitsotakis' visit,” Keçeli informed.

To this end, Türkiye and Greece will hold the Joint Action Plan meeting in which bilateral cooperation in various areas, including the economy, will be reviewed under the leadership of the two countries’ deputy foreign ministers, Burak Akçapar and Kostas Fragoyannis, on April 15 in Ankara.

In addition, the two countries’ officials will come together to hold a meeting devoted to the confidence-building measures on April 22.

During Mitsotakis’ visit, the two countries will sign a number of agreements, Keçeli said.

“As seen, we observe an impetus in our contacts and visits with Greece since the beginning of 2023,” he stated.

“Within the framework of the current positive atmosphere, we continue our efforts to further expand these contacts and address the problems between us within the framework of good neighborliness and international law.”