Türkiye, Greece resume military confidence-building talks in Ankara

ANKARA
After nearly four years, the long-stalled military confidence-building measures between Türkiye and Greece have resumed, marking a significant step toward easing historical maritime disputes between the two nations.

The meeting, held for the fourth time, took place on Nov. 13 in the capital Ankara and involved delegations from both countries' defense ministries, as well as civilian officials.

In a statement issued by the Turkish ministry, the discussions focused on crucial measures to be implemented in the Aegean region, which has long been a source of contention.

Among the key points addressed were the establishment of a safety distance between warships, prevention of low-altitude flights by fighter jets over warships and avoidance of dangerous maneuvers by naval vessels, as reported by local media.

The measures also aim to minimize long-duration and wide-area warning messages to sea and air traffic and underwater telexes for submarines, said daily Hürriyet.

Plans to create a direct communication line between the headquarters in Eskişehir and Larisa were also disclosed, with the objective of preventing misidentification of aircraft during flights and avoiding incidents between fighter jets, the paper wrote.

The delegations were led by Turkish minister Yaşar Güler and Haris Lalacos, the secretary-general of the Greek ministry and advisor to minister Nikos Dendias.

The resumption of talks follows a diplomatic breakthrough initiated during the meeting between President Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 13. Both leaders expressed their commitment to "open a new page in relations."

The confidence-building meeting builds upon the foundation laid during the Oct. 16-17 talks in Athens between diplomats from Türkiye and Greece. Deputy Foreign Ministers Burak Akçapar and Kostas Fragogiannis led the delegations, reviewing progress made since the previous meeting in Ankara on March 22.

The recent thaw in relations is part of a broader trend marked by positive gestures from both nations to strengthen ties. Despite a history strained by territorial disputes, differences in maritime boundaries and political ideologies, recent acts of goodwill signal a turning point in the bilateral relationship.

The diplomatic progress gained momentum following mutual assistance during challenging times. Greece promptly sent rescue teams and aid to southeastern Türkiye after devastating earthquakes claimed over 55,000 lives. Furthermore, both nations expressed solidarity following a tragic train crash in northern Greece, with Ankara extending condolences and providing aid.

Looking ahead, the Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council meeting is slated for Dec. 7 in Thessaloniki, further underlining the commitment to fostering improved relations.

