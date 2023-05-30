Türkiye, Greece cancel scheduled military exercises in Aegean Sea

ANKARA

In a bid to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries, Türkiye and Greece have canceled their scheduled military exercises in the Aegean Sea, and are holding small-scale training instead.

With the ongoing efforts to improve the positive atmosphere established between the two countries after the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye and the train accident in Greece, the two neighbors have taken steps mutually in the Aegean Sea.

According to the information received from sources of the Turkish Defense Ministry, Greece canceled the Kataigis Exercise, which it carries out between May and June every year covering the entire Aegean Sea.

Instead, small-scale training programs were carried out.

Upon Greece’s step, the Turkish ministry also annulled the “Seawolf Exercise” in which thousands of personnel participate, with over 200 elements including ships, submarines and manned and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The large-scale exercise is carried out in the first week of June every year.

In his visit to the quake-hit city of Hatay in February, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos announced that the two states agreed to develop an agenda based on good neighborly relations.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar last month reminded that there is a moratorium between the two countries to prevent conducting military exercises in the Aegean Sea during the tourism period, underlining that Türkiye is ready to expand it.