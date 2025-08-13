Türkiye, Georgia to work 'shoulder to shoulder' for regional cooperation, peace: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye and Georgia will continue to work "shoulder to shoulder" for regional cooperation, peace and development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday at a news conference, alongside his Georgian counterpart, Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Erdoğan stressed the strategic importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, calling it “the backbone of the Middle Corridor,” and noted its significance as it begins operating at full capacity.

The Turkish president also stated that the trade volume has surpassed $3 billion in recent years, adding: “We are steadily moving toward our new goal of $5 billion.”

He said they are “determined to promote mutual investments,” noting that “more than 2,000 of our companies are operating in the country thanks to the favorable environment provided by Georgia.”

He emphasized that “cooperation in the defense industry and military fields” was also a key item on their agenda, adding that Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia are fostering regional peace and cooperation through trilateral mechanisms in foreign policy and security.

The president noted that Türkiye wants to host the next Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting soon and, once the parliaments are back in session, plans to convene a Trilateral Speakers of Parliament Meeting.

Erdoğan said he and Kavelashvili discussed the security of the Black Sea, peace processes in the Caucasus, the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, adding: “As Türkiye and Georgia, we will continue to work shoulder to shoulder for cooperation, peace, and development in our region and beyond.”

He noted that Georgia is also the homeland of Ahiska Turks, who were uprooted from their historical lands in the deportation of Nov. 14, 1944, and said he conveyed to Kavelashvili their expectations regarding the safe and dignified return of Ahiska Turks, which holds great importance for them.

“Türkiye will continue to provide all kinds of support to ensure that this process moves forward in a sound manner. I would like to express my heartfelt belief that the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Georgia will be further strengthened by the will of our peoples,” said Erdoğan.

Kavelashvili, for his part, said the Turkish president’s role on the Russia-Ukraine war is extremely important for establishing peace between the conflicting parties.

Noting that he had invited Erdoğan to Georgia, Kavelashvili said: “We conveyed our hope to hold this cooperation and our High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting in the near future. Türkiye’s support is extremely important for Georgia, particularly in terms of territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Emphasizing that Georgia will continue its contributions to Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks, Kavelashvili said: “This cooperation is extremely important for the stability of the region."

"In terms of success, cooperation, ensuring stability, and the development of our countries, the trilateral mechanism between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia is an excellent example," he said, adding that it is a prime example of cooperation and respect for territorial integrity, playing a crucial role in regional security.

Kavelashvili said Türkiye is Georgia’s number one trading partner and noted that he discussed with Erdoğan the steps that could be taken to develop trade relations.

He expressed that they addressed ways to enhance existing and potential trade opportunities, particularly in exports, and examined the advantages that free trade agreements could offer both sides.

Kavelashvili went on to say that they discussed the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway projects, adding: “All these projects are extremely important for our countries and add a new dimension to our political cooperation.”

The Georgian president is currently on a two-day visit to Türkiye.

Erdoğan welcomed Kavelashvili with an official ceremony in Ankara, and hosted an official dinner in his honor later in the day.