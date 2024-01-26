Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed Türkiye’s expectation from the United States to begin a process for the sale of 40 new F-16 warfighters and additional modernization kits after he approved Sweden’s accession protocol to NATO.

“After our parliamentary approval [of Sweden’s NATO bid] I have signed it into law and it was published in the Official Gazette. Then Mr. [U.S. President Joe] Biden immediately sent a written instruction to the House of Representatives. We are waiting from there,” Erdoğan told reporters on Jan. 26.

“The result [of this process] will lead to the beginning of the process for them to supply F-16s,” he said.

The ratification process for Sweden’s accession to the alliance has been completed in Türkiye after the parliamentary approval was endorsed by President Erdoğan and published in the official gazette.

Erdoğan underlined that the step taken by Türkiye has demonstrated the country’s stance on the efforts to strengthen NATO and that would also be seen by countries like Canada and Sweden. He also stressed that Sweden’s entrance into the alliance will strengthen NATO.

President Erdoğan informed that Turkish and American foreign ministers, Hakan Fidan and Antony Blinken were in close coordination in pursuing this process, including the sale of the 40 F-16s and 79 modernization kits to Türkiye.

The Biden administration is expected to notify the U.S. Congress for the approval of the military sale to Türkiye in the coming days. Biden, in his letter, urged the congressmen to greenlight the sales to Türkiye without delay. The administration says the multibillion-dollar sale to Türkiye is in line with the U.S. and NATO’s security.

Sweden and other NATO allies have welcomed the Turkish accomplishment of Sweden’s process. “With this, a key milestone has been reached in Sweden’s path towards NATO membership,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X, welcoming Türkiye's move.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also voiced support for Ankara's endorsement, stating on X, "We welcome Turkish President Erdoğan's signature of the Articles of Ratification for Sweden's NATO membership. We look forward to receiving the instruments in Washington and welcoming Sweden as NATO's 32nd Ally. Sweden and the Alliance are stronger together."

Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh lauded Ankara's approval of Sweden's accession, emphasizing the strengthening effect it would have on the alliance. She also underscored the "message of unity it sends in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine."

Sweden, along with Finland, abandoned its traditional position of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Finland joined the alliance in April, becoming NATO’s 31st member after Türkiye ratified the Nordic country’s bid.

However, Ankara held out on approving Sweden's bid, accusing the country of being too lenient toward terror groups. Türkiye had also been angered by a series of demonstrations by supporters of the PKK in Sweden as well as Quran-burning protests.

With Türkiye finalizing Sweden's approval, all eyes have turned to Hungary.

A vote on the protocols for Sweden’s NATO accession hasn’t yet appeared on the Hungarian parliament’s agenda, and barring a surprise emergency session, the matter is unlikely to go before lawmakers until at least late February.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his government is in favor of bringing Sweden into NATO, though he has also suggested that members of his governing Fidesz party remain unconvinced because of “blatant lies” from some Swedish politicians about the state of Hungary's democracy.